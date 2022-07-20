Schumer seeks enough GOP votes to pass same-sex marriage bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that he is working to get sufficient Republican support for the Senate to pass a bill that would federally protect same-sex marriages.
“I was really impressed by how much bipartisan support it got in the House,” Schumer said from the Senate floor. “I want to bring this bill to the floor, and we’re working to get the necessary Senate Republican support to ensure it would pass.”
An aide to Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Tuesday that he plans to co-sponsor the Senate bill. Meanwhile, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) told CNN that he “probably will” support the legislation.
For the bill to pass, Democrats will need to secure the votes of at least 10 Republicans. Most legislation in the evenly divided chamber needs 60 votes to advance.
The White House had signaled strong support for the bill in a statement Tuesday ahead of the House vote.
“This legislation would secure marriage equality in the United States. The right to marriage confers vital legal protections, dignity, and full participation in our society. No person should face discrimination because of who they are or whom they love, and every married couple in the United States deserves the security of knowing that their marriage will be defended and respected,” the White House statement says. “H.R. 8404 would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, an unconstitutional and discriminatory law, and would enshrine the right to Federal recognition of marriage for same-sex and interracial couples. This legislation would strengthen civil rights, and ensure that the promise of equality is not denied to families across the country.”
The House voted Tuesday in response to an opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas last month in which he openly questioned whether the court “should reconsider” rulings that guaranteed access to birth control and same-sex couples’ right to marriage — two issues that many Americans have viewed as settled law.
Tuesday’s bipartisan vote was a striking evolution on the issue of same-sex marriage for members of both parties. Just a decade ago, Democratic Vice President Joe Biden got castigated for announcing his support for gay marriage before the sitting president, Barack Obama, had announced his own views on the issue. More than a decade before that, Biden helped pass the Defense of Marriage Act in the Senate, while House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) joined 116 Democrats supporting it in the House.
Thomas’s opinion opened the door for Democrats to force Republicans to take a stand on the issue, and Republicans split into competing camps over the onetime hot-button issue as Democrats were completely unified in protecting a right that the Supreme Court had issued seven years ago. While 47 House Republicans voted for the measure, 157 GOP members voted against it, though many said it not due to opposition to the bill, but that Democrats were using it as a wedge issue.
Roe v. Wade and abortion access in America
Roe v. Wade overturned: The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years has protected the right to abortion. Read the full decision here.
What happens next?: The legality of abortion will be left to individual states. That likely will mean 52 percent of women of childbearing age would face new abortion limits. Thirteen states with “trigger bans” will ban abortion within 30 days. Several other states where recent antiabortion legislation has been blocked by the courts are expected to act next.
State legislation: As Republican-led states move to restrict abortion, The Post is tracking legislation across the country on 15-week bans, Texas-style bans, trigger laws and abortion pill bans, as well as Democratic-dominated states that are moving to protect abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade.
How our readers feel: In the hours that followed the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Washington Post readers responded in droves to a callout asking how they felt — and why.