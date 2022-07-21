Post Politics Now House to pass bill ensuring access to contraception; Biden to talk guns

Today, the House is poised to pass legislation ensuring access to contraception in its latest bid during a midterm election year to protect rights that Democrats argue are at risk because of a conservative Supreme Court. President Biden is heading to Pennsylvania to talk about efforts to combat gun violence, another issue that has come to the fore in recent months.
Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is scheduled to hold a prime-time hearing focused on what President Donald Trump did — and didn’t do — on that deadly day. And the contempt trial of former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon, who refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 panel, continues at a federal courthouse in Washington.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.