The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now House to pass bill ensuring access to contraception; Biden to talk guns

Key updates
On our radar: House poised to vote on ensuring access to contraception
Our on radar: Bannon trial to resume with defense motion to dismiss case
The latest: Assault weapons ban cleared by House panel
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during an event Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington ahead of Thursday's planned vote on the Right to Contraception Act. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated July 21, 2022 at 7:48 a.m. EDT|Published July 21, 2022 at 7:18 a.m. EDT

Today, the House is poised to pass legislation ensuring access to contraception in its latest bid during a midterm election year to protect rights that Democrats argue are at risk because of a conservative Supreme Court. President Biden is heading to Pennsylvania to talk about efforts to combat gun violence, another issue that has come to the fore in recent months.

View live politics updates

Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is scheduled to hold a prime-time hearing focused on what President Donald Trump did — and didn’t do — on that deadly day. And the contempt trial of former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon, who refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 panel, continues at a federal courthouse in Washington.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds her weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 12:35 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Pennsylvania. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle with reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 3:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Watch live here.
  • 8 p.m. Eastern: The House Jan. 6 committee holds its eighth hearing this summer.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...