Rep. Lee Zeldin, the New York Republican gubernatorial nominee, was attacked while speaking at a campaign event on Thursday, according to witnesses and footage of the incident posted on social media.

Video shows a man in a baseball cap and black shorts slowly walking toward Zeldin, who was addressing a small audience while on stage in Monroe County, near the Canadian border. The person then confronts the congressman and the two men get into a tussle. At least three bystanders attempt to get the attacker off Zeldin, according to the footage.