Attorney General Merrick Garland reiterated at a news conference on Wednesday that the Justice Department was both investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — and leaving open the possibility of high-profile indictments. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We have to hold accountable every person who is criminally responsible for trying to overturn a legitimate election,” Garland said, “and we must do it in a way filled with integrity and professionalism.”

“No one is above the law,” he insisted — even as reporters pressed him to explain whether former president Donald Trump might be indicted.

Americans are skeptical he will be. New polling from NPR and PBS NewsHour conducted by Marist shows that only about a quarter of the country expects Trump to be charged with a crime. Half of Democrats think it will happen; three-quarters of Republicans think it won’t.

That this is the state of play isn’t surprising, given the longstanding partisan divide in views of the Capitol attack. The ongoing hearings held by the House select committee appear to have helped make people (particularly independents) less likely to describe the day as a constitutionally protected day of protest. But views of Trump’s culpability have not moved much, despite the new evidence presented during those hearings.

And despite the other ways in which our understanding of how the day unfolded has expanded. This month has brought two new pieces of research showing how Trump supporters were primed to reject the results prior to Election Day and what motivated participants in the riot itself.

Trump supporters were ready to reject the results

The clearest distillation of research on the pre-election period published this week is this: “support for Trump’s resistance was independent of the election itself.”

Researchers Brendan Hartnett of Tufts University and Alexandra Haver of New York University School of Law conducted a national poll in late October 2020 to evaluate the extent to which supporters of the then-president were primed to view any result as unacceptable. Their thesis was that willingness to reject the results should be dependent on margin: a 1-point loss should yield more people indicating a willingness to resist than a 10-point one.

It didn’t. Presented with a range of possible losses ranging from 1 to 12 points, somewhere between 40 and 50 percent of respondents believed that the results should be contested. Only past a 12-point win for Joe Biden did support drop off.

“Even when respondents were given a hypothetical scenario in which Biden’s large margin of victory would make voter-fraud concerns especially irrelevant, there still was widespread support for Trump to resist the outcome,” Hartnett and Haver write.

Importantly, they also asked respondents why they thought the election should be contested. More than a third of those who said it should be simply cited that they were Trump supporters. “For those respondents,” the researchers write, “their support of Trump resisting the election results was not inspired by concerns of electoral malpractice; instead, they simply did not care for the election itself and wanted Trump in power no matter what.”

But, of course, a lot of respondents also pointed specifically to purported concerns about the election (37 percent of respondents) and about the possibility of fraud (17 percent). That more than half pointed to worries about fraud before the election is a reflection of Trump’s endless effort (aided by right-wing media) to elevate such concerns.

So the stage was set.

Riot participants pointed to the same rationales

Then there’s research from the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University, first reported by NBC News, considering the reasons rioters themselves allegedly offered for participating in the day’s violence. I write “allegedly” because the research came from an analysis of documents filed in legal proceedings against the rioters and, therefore, are the government’s presentation of evidence, often culled from suspects’ social-media accounts.

What did the riot participants cite as their reason for being there on that day? The two most common reasons were familiar ones: Trump’s exhortations and a belief that the election was rigged.

Those who pointed to Trump as the trigger for participating usually did so in one of two contexts, the authors write: “an expression of Pro-Trump sentiment or a specific belief that Donald Trump personally requested their presence at the Capitol.”

The belief that the election was tainted was itself often downstream from Trump. “[M]any defendants were quoted in the documents as expressing that they specifically became concerned about the integrity of the 2020 Election after hearing Donald Trump claim that the presidency had been stolen from him,” the report reads.

After Trump and concerns about the election, the third most-commonly cited rationale for participating was “a desire for armed revolution or civil war," cited by about 1 in 12 of those whose documents were reviewed.

None of this is surprising, of course. That Trump was the primary trigger for what occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, has been obvious since the violence erupted — as has been the effort to distance Trump from culpability.

The House committee hearings have unveiled a surfeit of evidence fleshing out details about Trump’s effort to overturn the election in the weeks after Nov. 3, 2020. The research released this week adds additional context: the (alleged) rationales of the rioters themselves and the extent to which Trump supporters were primed to fight against his loss no matter how bad it might have been.

Information that Merrick Garland assures Americans he is considering.

