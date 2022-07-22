Biden, in covid isolation, aims to show that presidential work goes on

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden developed a fever Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier in the day and continues to have mild symptoms, his physician said Friday. Biden had a temperature of 99.4 degrees Thursday evening, his physician Kevin O’Connor said in a letter released Friday, but his temperature has remained normal since taking Tylenol. The president still has a runny nose, fatigue and a cough, O’Connor said, and is responding well to the antiviral Paxlovid.

O’Connor said Biden’s voice was “deeper” Friday morning and that the president’s pulse, blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen levels were normal.

White House officials continued to stress Friday that the 79-year-old Biden, who is vaccinated and has been boosted twice but remains at higher risk of severe illness because of his age, was continuing to work despite his infection.

In recent months, the president has suggested that Americans can largely go about their normal lives at this point in the pandemic, as long as they take reasonable precautions, especially getting vaccinated. Since his positive test result Thursday morning, Biden has sought to model that response himself, isolating but continuing to work.

Biden canceled a planned trip Thursday to Pennsylvania and is not expected to travel to Florida on Monday as he had planned. But he tweeted Thursday that he was “doing great” and “keeping busy!”

He followed that up with a video on Twitter on Thursday assuring Americans that he was fine, and he posted a picture of himself Friday signing an executive order that would help increase access to baby formula. Biden wore a KN95 mask in the photo.

Biden will isolate at the White House for at least five days, White House officials said, and will remain in isolation until he tests negative.

As a candidate and then president, Biden has taken significant measures to protect himself against the coronavirus, but a highly contagious subvariant called BA. 5 has been racing across the country. Many in the Bidens’ inner circle have contracted the virus, such as Vice President Harris, chief medical adviser Anthony S. Fauci, family members and other top advisers.

