Good morning, and TGIF everyone. Today’s edition: The House passed legislation to protect access to contraception largely along party lines. The Biden administration is ramping up monkeypox research. But first … Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden diagnosis underscores challenge of curbing pandemic President Biden has covid. And White House aides and health experts aren’t surprised. For months, administration officials had portrayed such a diagnosis as almost inevitable. They say they’ve planned for such a moment where the president would join the vast majority of Americans who have contracted the virus.

“We want to be very clear that it is possible he could test positive for covid,” Jen Psaki, then-White House press secretary, said in April. “Just like any American, even though he’s double-boosted, that is possible.”

The fact that Biden, 79, tested positive — and that such a result was treated almost like a foregone conclusion — underscores the immense challenge he faces in curbing the coronavirus.

Mask mandates are gone across the country, and many Americans are resuming their normal lives. Yet, the infectious subvariant is spreading across the United States, and with it, the risk of reinfection has grown because of BA.5’s remarkable ability to evade the immune system’s front-line defenses.

“The virus is not done with us even though we’re done with the virus,” said Michael Osterholm, who leads the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy and advised Biden’s transition team.

More from Biden:

An update from me: pic.twitter.com/L2oCR0uUTu — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

The reality

Biden is in a much more favorable position to fight covid-19 than his predecessor, The Post’s Joel Achenbach and Lenny Bernstein write. Former president Donald Trump was sickened in fall 2020, before the roll out of vaccines and covid-fighting antiviral pills.

“My big takeaway is that this is an utterly different beast for Biden than it was for former president Trump,” Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and the academic dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, told The Health 202. “The virus is still similar, but because we now have vaccines and treatments, I’m not very worried about Biden’s trajectory, despite his age.”

Biden has been vaccinated, twice-boosted and is taking Paxlovid, the antiviral pill highly effective against severe disease. That’s the crux of the strategy the president has outlined to control the coronavirus for months — and some of the main points the White House made in a fact sheet issued last week on its efforts to manage BA.5.

Top White House officials sought to portray the benefits of such tools to the country at-large in responding to questions about the president’s diagnosis. Biden’s risk of serious illness is “dramatically lower” because he’s double-boosted and taking a “very powerful antiviral,” Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus czar, said at a news conference yesterday.

The Post's Yasmeen Abutaleb:

Biden tested positive for covid-19 after managing to avoid the virus for almost 2.5 years. So far, he's experiencing a runny nose, fatigue + dry cough and has started Paxlovid. w/ @AshleyRParker @WPJohnWagner @tylerpager https://t.co/pam17MIEYI — Yasmeen Abutaleb (@yabutaleb7) July 21, 2022

And yet

The coronavirus will likely be circulating around the country for years to come. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, admitted as much in a recent interview with Politico.

Some experts argued this moment — where the second president has contracted the virus — should be one of reflection, a time to analyze what more the administration can do to curb the deaths of hundreds of Americans each day. Osterholm urged federal officials to place greater emphasis on the use of high-quality N95 masks and pointed to the need to find a universal coronavirus vaccine that is able to respond to future variants.

Other doctors and epidemiologists faulted the administration for playing down the risks to Biden, instead wishing officials had used Biden’s diagnosis to highlight the ongoing toll of the disease and its risks to vulnerable populations, including older adults, our colleague Dan Diamond notes.

“I think this is a moment to reckon with high transmission and that we should aspire to a better normal than this,” Julia Raifman, a public health professor at Boston University, told Dan. “We’ve already lost more than 500,000 people to covid during this administration. … This is an opportunity to not minimize or exaggerate the president’s infection.”

On the Hill

House passes protection for birth-control access; Senate support is unclear

House lawmakers passed legislation largely along party lines yesterday that would federally protect the right to contraception and ensure health-care providers aren’t penalized for prescribing it, our colleagues Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

Eight Republicans voted with every House Democrat to pass the bill — far fewer than the 47 GOP lawmakers who earlier this week supported legislation to federally protect same-sex marriage. Contraception protection already faces an uphill battle in the evenly divided Senate, where it's unclear whether the chamber will take up the legislation.

The GOP lawmakers supporting the bill include retiring Reps. Fred Upton (Mich.), John Katko (N.Y.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), as well as Reps. Nancy Mace (S.C.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.). Two Republicans voted present.

Meanwhile, House Republicans tried to flip the script on Democrats, forcing a vote recalling the legislation back to committees and instead voting on a bill by Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) aimed at allowing people 18 and older to obtain FDA-approved birth control without a prescription. Yet, Democrats voted against the GOP measure, arguing it left out emergency contraception, like Plan B.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.):

My state is banning almost all exceptions for women including who’ve been raped & victims of incest. Today I voted to protect access to contraceptives - to protect every woman in South Carolina. You can’t ban abortion and then not protect women’s access to contraceptives. pic.twitter.com/e0UTjz2cM6 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 21, 2022

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.):

I support contraception.



I’ll be voting NO on the “contraception bill” today.



Contraception likely needs protection FROM congress more than it needs protection BY congress.



If there is any entity you don’t want involved in your contraception choices - it’s the federal gov. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 21, 2022

Reproductive wars

Louisiana providers can offer abortions again … for now

Abortion clinics in Louisiana can continue performing the procedure while a legal challenge to the state’s trigger laws is being resolved, after a state district court judge granted a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking the near-total ban on the procedure, The Post’s Katie Shepherd reports.

The ruling issued by Judge Donald R. Johnson yesterday follows weeks of sporadic abortion access in Louisiana following the Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade. A statewide abortion ban has taken effect, and then blocked, several times since the June ruling.

Here’s a snapshot of other abortion news across the country:

North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general declined to appease Republican legislative leaders’ demands that he ask a federal court to Associated Press reports. to appease Republican legislative leaders’ demands that he ask a federal court to lift an injunction currently blocking a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, thereports.

YouTube will begin removing content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about the procedure. In an effort to curb misinformation on the site, the company said it would also launch an or promotes false claims about the procedure. In an effort to curb misinformation on the site, the company said it would also launch an information panel it will attach to videos to provide viewers with abortion information from trusted health authorities.

Weeks after several Democratic lawmakers pressed Google to crack down on the appearance of antiabortion pregnancy resource centers in related search results, 17 Republican attorneys general warned the company’s on the appearance of antiabortion pregnancy resource centers in related search results, 17 Republican attorneys general warned the company’s CEO in a letter yesterday that doing so could prompt investigations and possible legal action.

White House prescriptions

White House ramps up monkeypox research

The Biden administration will dedicate $140 million to support research to accelerate the national and international monkeypox response as global infections top 15,000, including nearly 2,600 confirmed cases in the United States.

Led by the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, the Monkeypox Research Priorities Team outlined a plan aimed at speeding up the science.

The priorities include …

Determining how vaccines , therapeutics and diagnostics that prevent, detect and treat monkeypox can be used most effectively.

Fine-tuning the understanding of how people get infected , risk factors for becoming sick and the ways the virus evolves over time.

Working on modeling and forecasting to respond to outbreaks and asses the best way to conduct contact tracing when cases rise.

Carrie Wolinetz, a deputy director at OSTP:

An agile, evidence-based response needs to be founded on the best #science. @WHOSTP joins with global scientific partners to lay put research priorities to accelerate science and enable the #monkeypox response. https://t.co/dIyrXUEZhl — Carrie Wolinetz (@CWolinetz46) July 21, 2022

State scan

Unvaccinated New York man diagnosed with polio

Local and state health officials confirmed the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade yesterday in an unvaccinated man living in Rockland County, N.Y., The Post’s Lena H. Sun and Mark Johnson report.

What you need to know: While the origins of the case remain unknown, the 20-year-old had traveled to Europe earlier this year and was hospitalized in June. He was initially misdiagnosed with a possible acute case of flaccid myelitis, a neurological condition that results in severe muscle weakness and paralysis. Subsequent testing, however, detected a type of polio that indicates transmission from overseas.

Officials said the patient is no longer contagious, though they didn’t elaborate on why that is. Because of childhood vaccines, most of the U.S. population has protection against the disease that can cause permanent paralysis. But in areas with low-vaccination coverage, like the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Rockland County, people who are not vaccinated are at high risk.

What we’re watching: The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a drop in routine immunization rates. Nearly 400,000 fewer children began kindergarten last year, raising concerns that no one knows how many children received vaccinations for common diseases.

Ashwin Vasan, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene:

Vaccines have protected our health against old and new viruses for decades. The fact is, the urgency of safe and effective vaccines has always been here, and we need New Yorkers to protect themselves against completely preventable viruses like polio. https://t.co/2LWtZ6xSSt — Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, MD, PhD (@NYCHealthCommr) July 21, 2022

In other health news

On the move: The Biden administration has tapped Monica Bertagnolli , a renowned surgical oncologist, as the National Cancer Institute , Stat reports. The Biden administration has tapped, a renowned surgical oncologist, as the next director of thereports.

A federal judge in Virginia yesterday from a group of employees at the FBI and other national security and defense agencies who argued its policy mandating unvaccinated employees get tested weekly for the coronavirus is unconstitutional, The Post’s Salvador Rizzo writes. dismissed a lawsuit yesterday from a group of employees at the FBI and other national security and defense agencies who argued its policy mandating unvaccinated employees get tested weekly for the coronavirus is unconstitutional, The Post’swrites.

Congressional scorekeepers issued an analysis of how much it would cost Democrats to extend enhanced Obamacare subsidies for various lengths of time as the party eyes doing so in its reconciliation bill expected on the floor this work period. how much it would cost Democrats to extend enhanced Obamacare subsidies for various lengths of time as the party eyes doing so in its reconciliation bill expected on the floor this work period.

Quote of the week

Health reads

Sugar rush

Today’s first @washingtonpost TikTok:



The White House says Biden has covid but is experiencing “very mild symptoms” https://t.co/WCsYqXWxsE pic.twitter.com/PhsPhlgrhf — Washington Post TikTok Guy 👴🏼 (@davejorgenson) July 21, 2022

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

