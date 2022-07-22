New audio of Pence’s Secret Service detail: Mike Pence as rioters entered the Capitol. “We need to move now,” an agent said. “If we lose any more time, we may lose the ability to do so.” Never-before-heard radio communications showed just how dire the situation was for Vice Presidentas rioters entered the Capitol. “We need to move now,” an agent said. “If we lose any more time, we may lose the ability to do so.”

New video of McConnell and Schumer: Never-before-seen video showed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell inside a secure location on the phone with acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller asking when the building could be secured so they could finish counting the electoral votes.

Trump calling it a day: After Trump reluctantly recorded a video shortly after 4 p.m. on Jan. 6 repeating the falsehood that the election was stolen and eventually telling his supporters to go home, the committee showed testimony of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner saying he “was basically retiring for the day” and Trump senior adviser Eric Herschmann saying the day was over because everyone was “emotionally drained.” Law enforcement, meanwhile, were still fighting off rioters and the Capitol was not cleared for at least another hour. Trump went to the dining room and at 6:27 p.m. he went to the residence where he told a staffer, “Mike Pence let me down,” according to committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)

Trump can’t say the election is over: The committee showed outtakes of an address to the nation on Jan. 7 where Trump was supposed to say the election is over and Congress has certified the election. But Trump, in conversation with those around him, said “I don’t want to say the election is over.”

Trump wouldn’t mention “peace” in tweet: “The president did not want to include any sort of mention of peace in that tweet,” Matthews said she was told by McEnany on the afternoon of Jan. 6, our colleague Josh Dawsey noted. He only agreed after Ivanka Trump intervened, Matthews said she was told. Trump ultimately sent the tweet, which urged “everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful” but did not ask his supporters to leave.

Hawley running: Luria showed the famous photo of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) raising his fist as he walked past Trump supporters outside the Capitol on the morning of Jan. 6. Then she showed never-before-seen footage of Hawley running through the Capitol after rioters breached the building. Josh reported that laughter rippled through the audience in the hearing room as the video played.

McCarthy furious: The committee went into great detail about the actions of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Jan. 6 and the days after. It showed news reports of him calling on Trump to call off his supporters, played video of Kushner saying McCarthy called him to ask for help and that he got the sense McCarthy and others were “scared,” and played a recording of House Republican leaders, first reported by the New York Times, where McCarthy contemplates asking Trump to resign. The clear intent was to highlight that the concern expressed by McCarthy in the immediate aftermath of the attack stands in contrast to his actions since. He visited with Trump in Mar-a-Lago just three weeks after Jan. 6 and has since attempted to maintain a close relationship with the former president.