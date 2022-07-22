Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was clear even on Jan. 6, 2021, that then-President Trump wasn’t interested in expeditiously calling off his supporters as they waged a historic attack on the U.S. Capitol. And that’s only become clearer through the texts, testimony and public comments of his allies who pleaded for more, sooner — and didn’t get it.

But in Thursday night’s hearing, the Jan. 6 committee drove home what did interest Trump: that, at the time, the former president appeared wholly preoccupied with other things besides leading the country through that ugly chapter, and that this persisted even in the days afterward. The evidence indicated Trump was more focused on continuing his crusade to overturn the election and even exploiting the events to that end, and that he was quite focused on covering his backside at the expense of healing the wounds of that day.

And his aides noticed.

One of the most vivid disclosures Thursday came when the committee played outtakes of a video Trump recorded on Jan. 7. Trump read from a script that said “this election is now over,” but balked. He didn’t want to say it.

Even after everything that had happened the day prior, he would only say that Congress had certified the election. Whether he held out some kind of hope for a nonexistent legal path to retaining office, or merely didn’t want to admit he actually lost, the practical effect was Trump still refusing to provide complete closure, despite seeing the stark costs of his resistance.

In the days that followed, Trump would also decline to note the death of a Capitol Police officer, Brian D. Sicknick, or lower the flags to half-staff at federal buildings — to the point where Trump campaign aides privately texted about how awful that posture was.

One of them, Tim Murtaugh, on Jan. 9 labeled the lack of acknowledgment “s-----.” Matthew Wolking responded that it was “enraging” and declared, “Everything he said about supporting law enforcement was a lie.”

"Everything he said about supporting law enforcement was a lie"



Jan. 6 committee posts text messages between Trump's campaign aides Tim Murtaugh and Matt Wolking on 1/9 pic.twitter.com/kntbPYHUyx — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 22, 2022

Then Murtaugh offered a theory: Trump was just worried about himself.

“You know what that is, of course, if he acknowledged the dead cop, he’d be implicitly faulting the mob,” Murtaugh said. “And he won’t do that, because they’re his people. And he would also be close to acknowledging that what he lit at the rally got out of control. No way he acknowledges something that could ultimately be called his fault. No way.”

It’s all a remarkable way to talk about one’s boss — that he was more concerned about this than doing the right thing, even three days later, after multiple people had died.

The story was similar with deliberations over a tweet Trump would send during the riot. Then-deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews testified that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told her Trump hadn’t wanted to include the word “peace” in a 2:38 p.m. tweet.

“So she looked directly at me and, in a hushed tone, shared with me that the president did not want to include any sort of mention of peace in that tweet, and that it took some convincing on their part — those who were in the room,” Matthews testified. “And she said that there was a back-and-forth, going over different phrases to find something that he was comfortable with. And it wasn’t until Ivanka Trump suggested the phrase ‘stay peaceful’ that he finally agreed to include it.”

Why not mention peace? The worst explanation would be that Trump didn’t want peace — that he believe this angry outburst was warranted or even advantageous in some way, a direction suggested by multiple later Trump comments and further evidence. And notably, Trump allegedly resisted using the word “peace” in a tweet that came shortly after a 2:26 p.m. call in which Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) told him Vice President Pence had to be evacuated from the Senate chamber. (It’s not clear when the deliberations actually occurred, but things were moving quickly at this point.)

As the committee peered into the black box of what Trump was actually doing during the insurrection, they also played testimony from multiple witnesses who said they never witnessed Trump reaching out to law enforcement.

What was he doing instead? According to McEnany’s testimony, Trump returned to the White House after his speech on the Ellipse and, even as the violence was jumping off, summoned a list of senators to call — apparently about overturning the results in Congress.

Asked by a committee lawyer if she knew which senators he called, McEnany replied: “To the best of my recollection, no. As I say in my notes, he wanted a list of the senators. And you know, I left them at that point.”

While the White House call logs feature an hours-long gap at this crucial juncture, we do know Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani called multiple GOP lawmakers who spearheaded the effort to overturn the election. Exactly how many he proceeded to actually call isn’t known from McEnany’s testimony, of which only a brief clip was played.

But there could only have been one purpose for that list. And next to his calls to Tuberville and others including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — in which he allegedly said, “Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are” — and next to all the other evidence, including about what Trump’s own public statements, it’s clear what Trump was preoccupied with: Trump.

