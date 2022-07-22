The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Trump, Pence make dueling appearances in Arizona, as both eye 2024

On our radar: Trump and Pence stumping for opposing GOP gubernatorial candidates
On our radar: Bannon closing arguments Friday; jury deliberations likely to follow
The latest: Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing featured numerous revelations and generated multiple headlines
This exhibit from video released by the House Jan. 6 committee shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden at the White House. (AP)
Updated July 22, 2022 at 7:46 a.m. EDT|Published July 22, 2022 at 7:21 a.m. EDT

Today, former president Donald Trump and former vice president Mike Pence plan appearances in Arizona with rival Republican gubernatorial candidates. It’s the latest sign that Pence is distancing himself from his former boss as they both eye potential 2024 White House bids. Trump’s rally will provide a platform for him to respond to Thursday’s prime-time hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The panel featured dramatic testimony about how little Trump did to quell the violence that day.

Meanwhile, President Biden, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, has virtual meetings planned from the White House residence, including one on falling gas prices, as the administration seeks to portray a sense of normality.

  • 12:30 p.m. Eastern time: Vice President Harris speaks at the National Urban League Annual Conference at the convention center in Washington.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and White House Covid-19 Coordinator Ashish Jha provide a briefing. Watch live here.

