Post Politics Now Trump, Pence make dueling appearances in Arizona, as both eye 2024

Today, former president Donald Trump and former vice president Mike Pence plan appearances in Arizona with rival Republican gubernatorial candidates. It’s the latest sign that Pence is distancing himself from his former boss as they both eye potential 2024 White House bids. Trump’s rally will provide a platform for him to respond to Thursday’s prime-time hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The panel featured dramatic testimony about how little Trump did to quell the violence that day.
Meanwhile, President Biden, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, has virtual meetings planned from the White House residence, including one on falling gas prices, as the administration seeks to portray a sense of normality.
