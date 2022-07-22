Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Comedian Dave Chappelle was scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Wednesday night, but just hours beforehand the venue canceled the appearance. “We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression,” it wrote in a statement announcing the decision, “but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have.”

The wording is vague but the reference is clear. Chappelle has drawn strong criticism in recent months for repeatedly making transgender people the punchlines of his jokes. Apparently concerned about appearing to endorse Chappelle’s view, the venue canceled.

By now, any venue engaging in such a cancellation will be aware of what is likely to follow: the decision being cast as a “cancellation,” a term used pejoratively to criticize incidents in which individuals or groups face repercussions for things they have said or done. Sometimes those repercussions are overblown and dubious. Often, with a little digging, it’s obvious that they are not.

Sure enough, the expected voices, mostly on the political right, cast Chappelle as the latest victim of “wokeism” — the pejorative term often used to describe those drawing attention to things people have said or done. Others wondered whether this might have a chilling effect on entertainers broadly.

That this involves Dave Chappelle, a well-known entertainer, almost necessarily means that it will generate a lot of attention and consideration. We like to ruminate over things to which we have a personal attachment, and most Americans probably have at least some familiarity with Chappelle, if not an opinion of him. So we tend to wonder: What does this mean?

The challenge is that this tendency can make it too easy to overstate what it means. If anything, the pattern this year has been an encroachment on the voices of non-majority groups, not on those of the powerful. But scores of anonymous individuals being shut down — including by government actors — attracts far less attention than one popular comedian having a door closed in his face.

So as we consider the Chappelle incident, it’s useful to also consider a number of lower-profile occurrences that either restricted speech or posed a threat to non-majority groups like the one that’s been the target of Chappelle’s jokes. Everything in the following three paragraphs occurred in 2022, except where otherwise noted.

Employees of Hartford Public Schools were targeted with threats after a school nurse gained national media attention for being suspended for comments about transgender students. A school district in Wisconsin canceled in-person classes for the year and its graduation ceremony after bomb threats against the school and employees. The threats followed national media covering an incident in which students faced investigation for transphobic comments. A man who faced charges for threatening Merriam-Webster over its definitions of gender had also threatened to “shoot up” a state school board meeting in Wisconsin “for promoting the horrific, radical transgender agenda.” Texas implemented a law in which parents of trans children could be investigated for child abuse. In Alabama, the governor signed a law banning transition care.

The mayor of a town in Mississippi threatened to pull funding from the town library for providing LGBTQ material. A public official in North Carolina made a similar threat. Libraries removed pride displays under pressure in South Carolina and Utah. The library in Vinton, Iowa, was forced to close after its director — the third in two years — resigned following a pressure campaign that included objections to LGBTQ books and ones by Jill Biden and Kamala D. Harris. The American Library Association felt compelled to release a statement condemning “the alarming increase in acts of aggression toward library workers and patrons.” Florida passed a law banning books in school libraries or on reading lists that are “inappropriate” for students’ grade levels and that allows parents to lodge objections to included books. From July 1, 2021, through March, PEN America counted 1,586 instances of efforts to ban books in the United States.

Members of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys, at times armed, interrupted drag queen story hour events in California, Nevada and Texas. Members also attempted to storm a bar near Sacramento where a drag show had been planned but was canceled because of threats of violence. A drag queen story hour event in North Carolina was canceled after a series of threats. A drag queen story time event at a library in Connecticut was moved after workers received emails including anti-gay language and comments interpreted as threats. A gay state senator in California was a target of bomb threats that accused him of being a “groomer.” The openly gay mayor of a town in Oklahoma resigned after facing repeated threats. Thirty-one members of a white supremacist group were arrested in Idaho before they could start a riot at a pride parade. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill restricting discussion of same-sex relationships in schools and his state promoted a civics initiative with overtly right-wing interpretations of foundational events and that played down slavery. Fifty-seven Black churches and historically Black colleges and universities were targeted with bomb threats.

Dave Chappelle’s show in Minneapolis on Wednesday, incidentally, was moved to a new venue the same evening. Tickets are still available for his other upcoming shows.

