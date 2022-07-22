Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden on Thursday announced his intention to nominate the following three people to serve in high-level positions related to climate and the environment. They are:

Shailen Bhatt , to serve as administrator of the Transportation Department ’s Federal Highway Administration

Jeff Marootian , to serve as an assistant secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the Energy Department

Stephen Owens, to serve as chairman of the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board

Where Biden’s imperiled climate agenda stands

We're 548 days into President Biden’s presidency, and since his inauguration, scores of environmental activists, Democrats and climate groups have called for more aggressive climate action.

But despite control of Congress, Democrats haven’t been able to pass Biden’s broad climate package because of unified Republican opposition in the Senate and pushback from Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, a conservative Democrat. The most recent setback came last week when Manchin told party leaders he would not support funding for climate or clean energy programs, fearing worsened inflation.

Instead, Biden on Wednesday announced a “climate plan” to address the effects of global warming, but he stopped short of declaring a formal climate emergency, which would grant him the executive powers to pause new federal oil drilling and ramp up wind, solar and other clean energy projects.

We took a look at The Washington Post's climate tracker to assess where Biden’s climate agenda stands and what challenges could be ahead.

Air pollution and greenhouse gases

Of the 54 new climate policies put in place or proposed by the Biden administration, 24 have focused on air pollution and greenhouse gases.

Biden's announcement Wednesday encompassed opening more than 700,000 acres in the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast for commercial offshore wind farms, as well as doubling funding for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, bringing its budget to $2.3 billion. The program, started under President Donald Trump, aims to protect communities from climate disasters before they strike.

“The president also said he was directing the Interior Department to pursue wind development off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, rescinding an executive order that [Trump] signed in 2020,” my colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb, Tony Romm and Anna Phillips reported.

But the story of Biden’s time in office is one not just of doing, but undoing.

The Trump administration enacted at least 64 policies during his presidency weakening or overturning regulations aimed at curbing air pollution and greenhouse-gas emissions fueling global warming, and Biden has so far overturned 26 of them, some by simpler acts like new directives or executive orders, such as:

Restoring California’s Clean Air Act waiver – The Department of Transportation finalized a rule to restore California’s waiver to regulate air pollution under the Clean Air Act, and the Environmental Protection Agency took action in March 2020 to do the same. (In May 2022, 17 states sued the Biden EPA over its decision)

Paying the U.S. share of the Green Climate Fund – resuming payments to the Green Climate Fund, which helps poor nations address climate change, while seeking to double them to $11.4 billion.

To more sticky challenges that require congressional actions or lengthy court rulings, such as:

Methane limits for oil and gas operations – Biden signed a Congressional Review Act resolution, which passed both chambers, restoring a 2016 rule requiring oil and gas companies detect methane leaks and repair them.

Setting CO2 standards for cars and SUVs – The Biden administration tightened fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas standards for the nation’s cars, pickup trucks and SUVs that were weakened by Trump, to reach an average of roughly 49 miles per gallon by 2026.

The legal challenges

As my colleague Dino Grandoni reported on Wednesday, some Senate Republicans warned Trump of the potential consequences of issuing executive actions, which could set a dangerous precedent for future Democratic presidents. And environmental groups are well aware that declaring a formal climate emergency would almost certainly result in lawsuits by Republican-led states.

“The industry lawsuits are not going to be a surprise,” Jill Tauber, vice president of litigation for climate and energy at Earth Justice, told The Climate 202. “But the science and the law is on the side of climate action and it's something that we have dealt with. and we need to continue to address this worsening climate crisis. We have no choice; we’re facing planetary deadlines. ”

Still, President Biden has notably done more to tackle the climate crisis than any previous president, making climate change a cornerstone of his agenda and setting ambitious targets for slashing emissions. But climate advocates still say addressing the rapid, existential nature of climate change can't be delayed.

“We need to go a lot faster and do a lot more and that can be done with existing authorities despite the challenges on the Hill,” Tauber said, referring to presidential powers that could make significant gains on climate now, such as curbing methane emissions or pollution from the transportation sector, the largest greenhouse gas-emitting sector in the United States.

“Of course we need those critical climate and environmental justice investments. And we also need executive action. It takes a whole of government approach. It's never going to be one solution.”

On the Hill

Senate panel deadlocks on Interior nominee — again

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday voted 10-10 on the confirmation of a key Interior Department nominee, potentially advancing the nomination vote to the full Senate floor, Zack Budryk reports for the Hill.

President Biden’s nominee for assistant secretary of the Interior for land and minerals management, Laura Daniel-Davis, faced the committee for the first time in November, which ended in a deadlock along party lines. But in March Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), chairman of the committee, scheduled a rare second hearing for Daniel-Davis at the request of ranking member Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) that was delayed because of the war in Ukraine.

Republicans on the committee have criticized Daniel-Davis’s views on fossil fuel drilling, with Barrasso on Thursday accusing her of planning to “enthusiastically implement the Biden administration’s punishing energy policies.” At the same time, he was also critical of Interior’s new five-year oil and gas leasing plan that mentioned an option for no new projects.

Manchin, who often reaches across the aisle when it comes to energy policy, voted with the rest of the committee’s Democrats, saying that while he disapproves of the current federal leasing program, “this is not her fault and I believe that Ms. Daniel-Davis is incredibly qualified.”

House Democrats introduce bills to address grid reliability, climate change

Reps. Sean Casten (D-Ill.), Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.), and Mike Levin (D-Calif.) on Thursday introduced two pieces of legislation meant to help boost electric grid reliability in the face of worsening extreme weather events. They are:

The Grid Resilience Act , which would require the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission , the Energy Department and the North American Electric Reliability Corp. to conduct a joint study on a reliability standard for power plants that use rivers for cooling, arguing that low-river levels caused by droughts can lead to energy shortfalls.

The Reinforcing the Grid Against Extreme Weather Act, which would require FERC to create a standard minimum transfer capability between electric transmission lines, ensuring that regions would be able to share reliable power in the case of an emergency.

The pair of bills aims to accelerate action to tackle climate change while securing sustainable energy security. It comes as a devastating heat wave fueled by climate change expands across the United States, adding pressure to the power grid and increasing the threat of outages.

“With wildfires, flooding and heat waves ravaging the country, we have an obligation to increase the reliability of our electric grid and protect Americans against these devastating events fueled by the climate crisis,” Casten said. “Aimed at providing FERC with the ability to deliver cleaner, cheaper, more reliable energy to families across the United States, these bills help unlock the vast supply of domestic U.S. clean energy resources to fuel our transportation as well as power needs.”

Extreme events

Brutal heat from Phoenix to Boston triggers alerts for 100 million

Temperatures soaring as high as 115 degrees put more than 100 million people in the Lower 48 states under heat alerts on Thursday, Matthew Cappucci and Jason Samenow report for The Post.

The intense heat advisories, which stretch from Phoenix to Boston, are expected to last into the weekend. So far, the current heat wave has set at least 60 records across huge swaths of the nation. While summertime is bound to be hot, the trend toward increasingly severe and long-duration heat events is linked to human-induced climate change.

The extraordinary heat also carries a high risk of illness in many areas, especially those where the nighttime low temperatures remain high, giving residents little sign of relief.

“We had a low temperature of 79 degrees yesterday [Wednesday] morning,” said Jason Holmes, a meteorologist at the Weather Service office in Birmingham. “Having the nighttime low temperatures like that — it’s hard for your body since you don’t cool down.”

Why monarch butterflies, now endangered, are on the ‘edge of collapse’

Despite being able to survive thousands of miles of migration, North American monarch butterflies now face the threat of extinction from climate change, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a top wildlife monitoring group, Dino Grandoni reports for The Post.

The decision announced Thursday comes as years of habitat destruction and global warming have decimated the well-known migratory species’ population, with its numbers dropping between 22 and 72 percent over the past decade, according to the assessment.

Meanwhile, wildlife officials in the United States have yet to grant federal protections for the monarch under the Endangered Species Act, but have informally acknowledged the looming threat to the species.

In the atmosphere

Viral

We have breaking botanical news, we repeat, breaking botanical news.



A rare orchid called the small whorled pogonia, has been found by botanists in Vermont for the first time since 1902!



📷: G. Peeples/USFWS pic.twitter.com/WHutIBmdtS — U.S. Fish and Wildlife (@USFWS) July 20, 2022

