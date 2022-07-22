Wisconsin Assembly elections committee chair calls for invalidating 2020 results

MADISON, Wis. — The leader of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee called Friday for invalidating President Biden’s victory in the state — an idea that constitutional scholars and Republican legislative leaders have called legally impossible.
Brandtjen said she planned to sign onto a resolution from state Rep. Tim Ramthun (R) to decertify the election, making her the first lawmaker to join his cause. Ramthun is running a long-shot bid for governor on a decertification platform.
Brandtjen’s statement could influence other lawmakers to sign up for the decertification effort, but she and Ramthun face long odds in getting a floor vote.
Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 20,000 votes out of 3.3 million cast in Wisconsin. Recounts and a string of court rulings upheld those results. A legislative audit and a review by a conservative group found no evidence of widespread fraud in the state.
Brandtjen, like many other Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin, has argued the election was nonetheless fundamentally flawed. She questioned the results Friday because local officials used ballot drop boxes and accepted grants to help run their elections from a group largely funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Brandtjen also criticized the way the election was run because the Wisconsin Elections Commission told clerks to immediately mail absentee ballots to residents of nursing homes in 2020 instead of following a state law that requires them to first dispatch poll workers to those facilities. The bipartisan commission made that call because nursing homes weren’t allowing visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) has fought off efforts to try to revoke Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes, noting legislative attorneys and conservative legal scholars have said it can’t be done. The legislature is not scheduled to return until next year, but Brandtjen’s comments could reignite efforts to try to meet in what’s known as an extraordinary session.
Brandtjen did not explain why she believed decertification is possible.
“We have been told for months now that decertification is impossible, meaning there is no downside to cheating in Wisconsin elections,” she said in her news release. “How many more times do we need to endure this election injustice? I will join Rep. Ramthun’s call for decertification, as I see no other means of justice for Wisconsin voters.”
Brandtjen did not immediately return a phone call Friday. Brandtjen, who has long railed against how the election was run, detailed her criticisms this year in “Rigged,” a film about the 2020 election by the conservative group Citizens United.
The film, which premiered in April at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, also included an interview with Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Vos last year to review the 2020 election.
Gableman in March told Brandtjen’s committee that lawmakers should consider decertifying the election. In a private meeting in May with legislative leaders, Gableman backed away from the idea, according to Vos and another leader who was in the meeting.
State Sen. Kathy Bernier (R) said Brandtjen may be able to get a few more Republicans to sign onto the decertification effort but nowhere near a majority. Bernier, a former county clerk who serves as the chairwoman of the state Senate’s elections committee, accused Brandtjen of engaging in a stunt after getting Trump’s endorsement in her heavily Republican district.
“She’s just making a name for herself,” Bernier said. “I think it’s a dang joke.”
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D), a member of Brandtjen’s committee, called the attempts to reverse the election troubling.
“Ultimately, when voting starts, if we can’t come together as a state, as a country, and say, ‘Whether we like the rules or not, we’re all going to try to get our people out to vote under them, we’re going to count the votes, and whoever gets the most votes is going to win.’ If we can’t agree on that, then we don’t have the core foundation of a democratic form of government and that is dangerous,” he said.
Ramthun, Brandtjen and others have renewed their push to overturn the 2020 results after the state Supreme Court ruled this month that state law does not allow the use of ballot drop boxes. The court’s 4-3 ruling affects future elections, but not ones that have already been held.
Vos told WISN in Milwaukee on Tuesday that he received a call from Trump “within the last week” about the decision, seeing it as a new opportunity to overturn the 2020 results.
“He makes his case, which I respect,” Vos said to WISN. “He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained that it’s not allowed under the constitution. He has a different opinion.”
Trump then attacked Vos in a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, saying that the speaker’s inaction was “a waste of a brilliant and courageous decision by Wisconsin’s Highest Court.”
“This is not a time for him to hide,” Trump wrote, “but a time to act!”
In the Aug. 9 Republican primary, Vos faces a challenge from Adam Steen, who has called for a vote on decertification.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.
Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.