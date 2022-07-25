Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Monday, where today we learned how this heat wave compares to the Dust Bowl. Send us your weather-related trivia to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Tips also accepted. Today’s edition: The World Health Organization says monkeypox is a global health emergency, while the Biden administration considers whether to make its own declaration. President Biden’s covid symptoms are improving. But first …

How should abortion foes build on their Roe success? They don't all agree.

The antiabortion movement isn’t taking a victory lap after its biggest win in a half-century.

Instead, prominent groups are doubling down on their long-running crusade to curtail abortions in the weeks since the demise of Roe v. Wade. But divisions have emerged among advocates over the best way to build on their win at the Supreme Court as Republican-led states grapple with how and how far they will go to limit access to the procedure and abortion pills.

Leading antiabortion advocates downplayed such differences among prominent groups, contending they amount to a healthy debate that can be found within any social movement. Yet, such disagreements in strategy matter. That’s because how groups and their allies in state legislatures decide to move forward will play a key role in shaping the post-Roe landscape across the country.

Over the course of several weeks, Brittany Shammas and I spoke with nearly 20 antiabortion leaders and other people involved in the movement. This is what we found:

There are divisions over whether to focus on preventing the procedure and medication abortions across states lines.

Tensions have emerged over whether to pursue more laws deputizing private citizens to bring civil lawsuits, like in Texas.

There are differences over whether to promote bans that include exceptions for rape and incest, and in more rare instances, over whether to limit or eliminate life or health of the mother exemptions.

A narrow slice of activists take a more extreme stance of imposing criminal penalties on women who get abortions — which is at odds with the mainstream antiabortion movement.

Traveling and enforcing

There are two main issues here. The first is whether to try to crack down on out-of-state abortions. And the second is who should be allowed to enforce abortion bans.

Some national antiabortion groups — such as the Thomas More Society — and GOP state lawmakers are seeking to advance proposals allowing private citizens to sue people who help a resident of a state that has banned abortion terminate a pregnancy in another state. But some groups, like Alliance Defending Freedom, expressed concern doing so could conflict with the right to interstate travel.

The idea of deputizing private citizens to bring lawsuits comes from a novel method used in Texas. Such a mechanism prevented the courts from blocking the state’s “heartbeat” ban even before the nation’s highest court overturned Roe.

But there are divisions over to what degree this legal strategy should be used. The Texas approach embraced by some major groups has received skepticism from others who contend it’s far too broad.

For instance: Shortly before the Supreme Court’s ruling, the National Right to Life Committee released a model law allowing state and local officials — as well as others, like the father or certain family members of the pregnant individuals — to sue abortion providers. That's narrower than Texas's law.

Exemptions

Among leading national groups, there’s unity around banning abortion even in the cases of pregnancies resulting from rape and incest. That position has thrust Republicans in an uncomfortable spotlight in recent weeks, as most bans in effect now include an exception only for the life or health of the mother.

But some organizations, like Americans United for Life, say they recognize some states may choose to allow abortions in the case of rape and incest to muster enough political support to pass new restrictions. Meanwhile, others are more “doctrinaire” on the issue, said one consultant who works with an antiabortion organization.

Yet, several groups are instead pushing to narrow or remove exceptions for the health or life of the mother, arguing they create loopholes that can be exploited. For instance, Matt Sande, legislative director of Pro-Life Wisconsin, contends a doctor can still intervene without an exception during life-or-death situations, but the medical provider should also attempt to save the fetus.

Who to prosecute

Major antiabortion groups have taken pains in recent weeks to publicly oppose the idea of prosecuting the woman, particularly after a Louisiana House committee advanced a proposal to criminally charge patients. (State lawmakers ultimately stripped that provision from the bill.)

Take this open letter released in May from roughly 70 prominent organizations: “As national and state pro-life organizations, representing tens of millions of pro-life men, women, and children across the country, let us be clear: We state unequivocally that we do not support any measure seeking to criminalize or punish women and we stand firmly opposed to include such penalties in legislation.” “As national and state pro-life organizations, representing tens of millions of pro-life men, women, and children across the country, let us be clear: We state unequivocally that we do not support any measure seeking to criminalize or punish women and we stand firmly opposed to include such penalties in legislation.”

But Bradley Pierce, executive director of the Foundation to Abolish Abortion, helped draft the Louisiana measure and said he was disappointed when antiabortion lawmakers backed away from it. Pierce said he’s working to advance similar legislation in other states, but declined to name them.

Public health

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency over the weekend — the highest level of alert the health agency can issue, our colleague Fenit Nirappil reports.

The decision to designate the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern is expected to marshal new funding to fight the outbreak and to pressure governments into action. The move elevates the rapidly spreading virus to the same category as covid-19.

In an unusual step, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued Saturday’s declaration even as experts advising the agency remain divided. Nine members opposed the declaration, while six supported it. Tedros said he decided to move forward with the declaration due to the potential to stem the outbreak, which is overwhelmingly concentrated in men who have sex with men.

The WHO’s announcement was accompanied by recommendations to bolster a coordinated global monkeypox response designed to intensify surveillance, accelerate research into vaccines and therapeutics, and strengthen infection control in hospitals.

More from Tedros:

Meanwhile, inside the federal government …

The Biden administration is weighing whether to declare a public health emergency for monkeypox, White House coronavirus czar Ashish Jha said yesterday on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” Officials are determining what authorities such a declaration would unlock.

The discussion comes as pressure mounts on the administration to take swift action to respond to the outbreak, which has infected more than 2,800 people nationwide — including two young children.

As of late last week, the federal health department has distributed over 191,000 vaccine doses to states and cities across the country. Yet, data delays are hampering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ability to observe trends in cases in real-time. The agency has no data on who has been vaccinated, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a Friday Washington Post Live event.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC are working to make tecovirimat, an antiviral treatment approved for smallpox, easier for providers to prescribe to patients.

More from Dan's interview with Walensky:

White House prescriptions

Biden improving ‘significantly’ from covid-19

President Biden’s symptoms have improved “significantly” since he tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, The Post’s Laura Reiley and Abha Bhattarai report.

As of Saturday night, Biden had completed three full days of the antiviral treatment Paxlovid and his main symptom now is a sore throat, his physician, Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter. The president will continue to take Paxlovid as planned and will work in isolation until he tests negative for the virus.

O’Connor noted that Biden, 79, was likely infected by the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5. None of the 17 people identified as Biden’s close contacts, which include members of Congress and White House staff, have tested positive as of late Saturday, according to Ashish Jha, White House coronavirus response coordinator.

When pressed on whether the White House’s relaxed masking and distancing protocols would be rethought, Jha told ABC ‘s “This Week” co-host Jonathan Karl that the current measures would remain as is, per CDC guidelines.

Coronavirus

Second coronavirus booster shots on hold for people under 50

Second booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine for people younger than 50 are on hold. Instead, the Biden administration is attempting to accelerate a fall vaccination campaign using shots tailored to target the now-dominant omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, The Post’s Laurie McGinley, Dan Diamond and Lena H. Sun report.

Advertisement

The administration is pressing vaccine manufacturers to pick up the pace on production since the FDA directed the companies to include an omicron component in their modified boosters last month. The hope is for the new vaccines to be ready as soon as early to mid-September instead of later in the fall.

If so, then the administration likely wouldn’t authorize a second dose of the current boosters for people younger than 50, three federal health officials told our colleagues.

A final decision hasn’t been made but is expected within days. Officials are waiting for information from the manufacturers on whether there would be an adequate supply of reformulated shots if the fall campaign began earlier than expected. The FDA is evaluating the situation, including data showing an increase in hospitalizations, and will make a decision on boosters based on the available evidence.

Daybook

Tuesday’s hearings: The House Rules Committee will consider legislation advancing telehealth beyond covid-19; the Senate HELP Committee on the federal response to fentanyl amid a growing crisis.

Wednesday’s hearing: A House Veterans Affairs subcommittee on the VA’s health record modernization program.

And on Thursday, The Washington Post Live will hold an event interviewing House Pro-Life Caucus co-chair Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) on the post-Roe landscape and the Republican Party.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

