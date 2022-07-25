Post Politics Now Biden cancels Florida trip but will address law enforcement group virtually

Today, President Biden, who is still isolating following a positive coronavirus test last week, will not be traveling to the election battleground state of Florida as planned but will speak virtually to a gathering of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, according to the White House. Biden’s symptoms continue to improve, his doctor said Sunday.
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has scheduled a key procedural vote Monday to advance legislation that would provide subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers and that includes other provisions to boost American competitiveness. A busy stretch is ahead before the August recess, with possible votes on a health-care package and a bill writing same-sex marriage protections into federal law, among others.
