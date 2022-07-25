Post Politics Now Biden cancels Florida trip but will address law enforcement group virtually

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington on Friday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Updated July 25, 2022 at 7:42 a.m. EDT|Published July 25, 2022 at 7:17 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden, who is still isolating following a positive coronavirus test last week, will not be traveling to the election battleground state of Florida as planned but will speak virtually to a gathering of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, according to the White House. Biden’s symptoms continue to improve, his doctor said Sunday.

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has scheduled a key procedural vote Monday to advance legislation that would provide subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers and that includes other provisions to boost American competitiveness. A busy stretch is ahead before the August recess, with possible votes on a health-care package and a bill writing same-sex marriage protections into federal law, among others.

Your daily dashboard

  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern time: Vice President Harris meets in Indianapolis with Indiana state legislators to discuss reproductive rights. Watch live here.
  • 12:30 p.m. Eastern time: Biden delivers virtual remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. Watch live here.
  • 3:10 p.m. Eastern time: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Covid-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha brief reporters. Watch live here.

