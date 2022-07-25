After Wis. Supreme Court absentee ballot decision, disabled people sue

MADISON, Wis. — Four disabled people are asking a federal judge to ensure they can vote this fall after the Wisconsin Supreme Court limited how absentee ballots can be cast.
The lawsuit asks the federal court to allow disabled voters to give their ballots to others to return for them, arguing that the new regimen in Wisconsin violates the U.S. Constitution, the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act and the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The lawsuit reignites a dispute over how ballots are returned in a battleground state in the run-up to elections for governor and U.S. senator. Absentee ballots have already been sent to voters for the Aug. 9 primaries.
The state Supreme Court ruling from this month also banned the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. The new lawsuit does not seek to overturn that part of the decision.
Instead it focuses on part of the ruling that found voters could turn in only their own ballots when they visit an election clerk’s office.
Supporters of the decision said that part of the ruling would help prevent what they dismiss as “ballot harvesting,” where partisan groups pick up ballots from voters and turn them over to election officials. Critics argued the ruling went too far because it prevents someone from returning the ballots of their family members when they turn in their own.
Those who filed Friday’s lawsuit said the high court’s ruling is dire for them and will prevent them from voting.
Among those bringing the lawsuit is Timothy Carey, who is unable to move his body because he has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Visiting the polls in-person is extremely difficult for him because he requires the use of a ventilator and other medical equipment. It’s also dangerous for him because his immune system would have difficulty fighting off the coronavirus.
Carey, who has voted absentee for more than three decades, can’t place his own ballot in the mail or turn it into a clerk because he doesn't have the use of his hands.
After the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a preliminary ruling in March limiting how absentee ballots could be returned, Carey said he was furious.
“Once again, the government treats adults to their own ends rather than [like] they’re people and they don’t think about the disabled at all and I don’t think they want to think of us,” he said in an interview at the time. “They haven’t even considered us.”
While the state Supreme Court ruling said voters could not give their ballots to someone else to turn in for them in-person, it did not address whether they could have someone else place them in the mail for them. But days after the ruling, the director of the state elections commission, Meagan Wolfe, told reporters “the voter is the one required to mail their ballot.”
The lawsuit argues that stance makes it impossible for Carey and the others who brought the lawsuit to vote.
“Now Plaintiffs are faced with an impossible, and unlawful, choice: Abstain from voting altogether or risk that their ballots will be invalidated, or that their only available method to vote absentee (ballot-return assistance) could subject them to prosecution,” their attorney, Scott Thompson, wrote in the lawsuit.
Carey and the others brought their lawsuit with the help of Law Forward, a liberal nonprofit law firm based in Madison focused on voting rights. The group represented Disability Rights Wisconsin and other groups in the lawsuit before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
