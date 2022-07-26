In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during their meeting in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July, 26, 2022. Widodo arrived in Beijing on Monday night on the first stop of a trip that will also take him to Japan and South Korea later this week. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...