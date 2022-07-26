Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On rare occasions, the site Axios breaks from its signature short-form, bullet-point style on news topics. It did so last week for a report focused on how Donald Trump might approach governance if reelected: shifting thousands of federal employees to a new employment status, making it easier for them to be fired … and replaced with loyalists.

The scheme would build on something Trump tried to implement at the end of his time in office. In October 2020, he signed an executive order creating “Schedule F” as an employment category from which people could be terminated largely at will. The last months of his presidency were marked by an effort to purge top-level teams of anyone not seen as loyal to Trump or his agenda. Schedule F would allow that effort to trickle throughout the executive branch.

Such a move would have a sweeping effect, upending long-standing tradition of separating politics from governance in favor of elevating federal officials with partisan loyalties — or creating a reason for officials to toe partisan lines. For Team Trump, of course, the idea was a simple one: The “swamp,” his pejorative term for D.C. officials, would be drained and replaced with outsiders, preferably from MAGAland.

Trump was expected to respond to the Axios report in a speech to the conservative group Turning Point USA this weekend. “With Schedule F, I took executive action to make it possible to fire federal employees who are bypassing our democracy to advance wokeism and corruption,” he was going to say, according to his prepared remarks.

And then he didn’t. Because, at the end of the day, the only policies Trump will tout are the ones he feels like touting that day. On the day of that speech, he wanted instead to talk about how the 2020 election that he lost was stolen. (It was not.)

It’s also because the only policy Trump will try to implement is the one that strikes his fancy at a given moment. If that’s Schedule F on some random day in May 2025, so be it. By now, though, one should not confuse “here is a thing Trump might do” with “Trump has a plan that he will enact.”

In August 2015, shortly after Trump announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, he visited the Iowa State Fair. It’s a common destination for candidates, a place where they can delineate their campaign platforms to voters in the state that has long kicked off presidential contests.

This is not what Trump did. Trump took a few kids up in his Trump-branded helicopter, a bit of PR aimed at having fair attendees see his name flying overhead. He did a quick run through the fairgrounds, ate some pork, and left. No speech on the stage where candidates usually spoke; he was in the midst of a feud with the stage’s sponsor, the Des Moines Register.

In a brief huddle with reporters before the helicopter flights, though, Trump made obvious another reason he wasn’t going to outline detailed policy proposals: He didn’t have any.

“I don’t think the people care,” Trump said when a reporter asked about a promised immigration plan. “I think they trust me. I think they know I’m going to make good deals for them.” Those deals, in fact, were a reason Trump offered for not releasing lengthy policy proposals: The mechanics of dealmaking meant detailed plans were quickly scrapped.

He wasn’t wrong, of course. Most people don’t pore over lengthy white papers. But those documents do show voters two things: that a candidate has a policy agenda and that the agenda has been thought through. To the extent that Trump had a policy agenda, it was only loosely articulated. Policy proposals like those Republicans in Congress put in front of him as president became elements of his agenda only as long as he signed onto and promoted them. At times, policies would be elevated as part of his agenda only to be dropped by the wayside when political winds turned. (Is broad availability of vaccines still part of Trump’s agenda, for example?) When Trump ran for reelection, he was consistently disinterested in articulating any plans for what he would do over the following four years.

All of this is useful context for Trump’s return to Washington on Tuesday. The former president will be speaking at a conference hosted by the America First Policy Institute, an organization stood up as the formal nonprofit vehicle for converting contributions into policy proposals. As the Daily Beast reports, AFPI is not universally beloved in the MAGAverse, despite bearing Trump’s stamp of approval.

“People are thirsting for solutions,” one Trump ally told the outlet’s Zachary Petrizzo and Roger Sollenberger. But, as a critic put it, AFPI is “a mile wide and an inch deep, all sizzle and no substance” — suggesting that those seeking to slake their thirst may find the AFPI puddle frustrating.

As a purported font of Trumpian policy initiatives, the AFPI hits the mark, in that it doesn’t have much in terms of specifics. One of its feature areas is “environment,” for example, and the sum total of its “policy” section are: an op-ed about farming (in the context of the war in Ukraine), an op-ed excoriating a focus on environmental investing, a December amicus brief for a Supreme Court case that has since been decided and a 2021 call to oppose specific legislation co-authored with another group. It seems largely to be a depository for specific whims and frustrations.

Which, again: very Trumpian! Trump’s environmental policy is itself mostly grievance-based (windmills are ugly; showers should have more water pressure). But it is not the work product of what one might normally consider a “think tank.” The Daily Beast article depicts a group that’s quite similar to Trump’s post-election challenges, a robust mechanism for generating contributions that yields little in the way of results.

What Donald Trump wants from politics is simple. He wants the power to exact punishment on those he dislikes and to aid those he supports. Policy is a tool for this, but since his views on who deserves punishment or support fluctuate, there’s not much point in writing things down. Schedule F, for example, is a great idea for punishing opponents, but it would also involve two things that have flummoxed Trump in the past: intricate details and political blowback.

Should he run in 2024, Trump’s policy platform will be what it was in 2016 and 2020: He will do things people like. And, as in 2017 to 2020, we’ll have to see what that means on a given day.

