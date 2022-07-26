Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden’s press secretary, leaving the White House

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michael LaRosa, first lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, is leaving the White House for a public affairs firm. His last day is Friday. “For a kid from Easton, Pennsylvania, who only ever dreamed of stepping foot into this history-rich residence for a tour, working for First Lady Jill Biden in the White House has been the proudest and most rewarding experience of my life,” he said in a statement to The Washington Post.

LaRosa, a veteran Hill staffer and former MSNBC producer, joined the Biden campaign in 2019 as Jill Biden’s spokesman before being appointed press secretary in January 2021 and eventually special assistant to President Biden in September. During that time, he traveled to 10 countries and nearly 40 states.

“I am forever grateful to her for taking a chance on me nearly three years ago, bringing me on this journey with her around the country, and the privilege of being a small part of the history,” he said.

LaRosa is planning to join Hamilton Place Strategies, a D.C.-based public affairs firm, where he will be a managing director.

CNN first reported on LaRosa’s move.

The Biden administration has had turnover in his communications operation, with Karine Jean-Pierre succeeding Jen Psaki as White House press secretary and John Kirby moving over from the Pentagon to the National Security Council.

