Post Politics Now Trump returns to Washington; Biden on cusp of some wins

Today, former president Donald Trump returns to Washington to deliver a keynote address at a gathering hosted by a think tank launched by his allies to advance his policies. It will be Trump’s first appearance in Washington since leaving the capital ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — and it could tell us more about what Trump is thinking regarding 2024.
Meanwhile, after a delay on Monday attributed to bad weather, the Senate is poised to advance legislation Tuesday that seeks to bolster the U.S. semiconductor industry. If the bill makes it to President Biden’s desk, it could be the first of several wins for him in quick succession, also including a health-care package and legislation protecting same-sex marriage.
