The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Trump returns to Washington; Biden on cusp of some wins

Key updates
On our radar: Trump returns to Washington for keynote speech
On our radar: Senate poised to advance chips bill, a possible Biden win
The latest: Biden administration weighs monkeypox health emergency declaration
President Donald Trump is seen on the screen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a prime-time hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
July 26, 2022 at 7:18 a.m. EDT

Today, former president Donald Trump returns to Washington to deliver a keynote address at a gathering hosted by a think tank launched by his allies to advance his policies. It will be Trump’s first appearance in Washington since leaving the capital ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — and it could tell us more about what Trump is thinking regarding 2024.

View live politics updates

Meanwhile, after a delay on Monday attributed to bad weather, the Senate is poised to advance legislation Tuesday that seeks to bolster the U.S. semiconductor industry. If the bill makes it to President Biden’s desk, it could be the first of several wins for him in quick succession, also including a health-care package and legislation protecting same-sex marriage.

Your daily dashboard

  • 9 a.m. Eastern: Former vice president Mike Pence addresses the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference in Washington. Watch live here.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: The Senate holds a procedural vote on legislation benefiting the domestic semiconductor industry. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Biden meets virtually with the chairman of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: Trump speaks at the America First Policy Institute Summit. Watch live here.
  • 3:15 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese brief reporters. Watch live here.
  • 5 p.m. Eastern: Biden virtually joins the House Bipartisan Disabilities Caucus’s celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...