After Dem rivals drop out, Mandela Barnes is frontrunner in Wisc. Senate primary

Two Wisconsin Democrats have dropped out of the Senate primary ahead of the Aug. 9 election, allowing the party to coalesce behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.
Barnes, 35, who is the first Black lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, would become its first Black senator if he wins the primary and goes on to defeat Johnson in the November general election.
Lasry stood outside the Fiserv Forum, a new basketball arena he spearheaded, with Barnes at his side. From behind a lectern with a Barnes campaign sign attached to the front, Lasry officially suspended his campaign and threw his support behind Barnes, who he said was best positioned to defeat Johnson in the fall.
“I can leave this campaign with my head held high that we ran a great campaign,” Lasry said. “The number one thing we can do for Wisconsin is make sure we get rid of Ron Johnson... When I realized there was no path forward, we did what we thought was best to make sure we beat Ron Johnson.”
Barnes said he was surprised to learn Lasry and Nelson were dropping out two weeks before the election and said "it shows real leadership when you look at the bigger picture and do what’s best for November.
“This is important that we show up with all the strength and all the momentum," Barnes said. "It’s going to take a broad coalition to get rid of Ron Johnson.”
Nelson’s campaign manager, Irene Lin, took credit for Lasry’s decision to drop out.
“It’s clear Tom Nelson graciously stepping aside to endorse Mandela Barnes meant Alex Lasry had no path to victory," Lin said in a statement.” Now we will all work together to unite behind Mandela Barnes and defeat America’s worst senator in Ron Johnson.”
On Monday, Nelson announced his departure from the race via Twitter: “I am so thankful for the work that we have done and the movement we have built. On Aug. 9, Wisconsin will choose a progressive champion to be our nominee. Let’s go @TheOtherMandela!”
Democrats, facing a political climate in which they are expected to lose seats, view Wisconsin as one of their better chances to flip a GOP-held Senate seat. Republicans only need to flip one seat to take control of the currently 50-50 split Senate. Wisconsin narrowly chose former president Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but in 2020 it picked Joe Biden. The state currently has a Democratic governor, who ousted governor Scott Walker in 2018, and it’s other senator is Democrat Tammy Baldwin.
The Lasry campaign had relied on splitting the liberal vote in the Democratic primary and had counted on state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski’s candidacy to attract more voters. But over the past ten days Godlewski’s campaign stalled as her voters moved to Barnes, according to a person familiar with Lasry’s campaign strategy who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about internal decisions.
The consolidation of liberals around Barnes left Lasry with little path to the nomination, according to the person.
The executive director of the Republican Wisconsin party, Mark Jefferson, called Barnes an “extremist” who will “impose fringe-left policies in Wisconsin.”
“As families confront sky-high inflation, rising crime, and a crippled education system under Democrats, Wisconsinites will soundly reject the Barnes-Biden agenda,” Jefferson said.
A Marquette University poll last month found 25 percent support for Barnes and 21 percent for Lasry. Godlewski and Nelson trailed behind at single digits. The poll also found statistical dead heats between any of the Democrats and Johnson.
Johnson is viewed unfavorably by 46 percent of Wisconsin voters and favorably by 37 percent, according to the poll. The senator has closely aligned himself with Trump’s various conspiracy theories, and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol released evidence that Johnson’s office allegedly tried to pass along a list of pro-Trump fake electors to Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the vote to certify the 2020 election results.
