First Snooki, now Little Steven: Fetterman trolls Oz with N.J. celebrities

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, is using some of New Jersey’s most popular names to troll his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, who is better known as a Garden State resident. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Oz has reportedly lived in New Jersey for three decades and primarily resides in a mansion overlooking the Hudson River in the affluent town of Cliffside Park. Fetterman is intent on making sure as many Pennsylvania voters as possible are aware of this.

The lieutenant governor released an ad Wednesday featuring musician Steven Van Zandt, a guitarist in the famed Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and the character Silvio Dante in HBO’s award-winning, New Jersey-based series “The Sopranos.” In the ad, Van Zandt warns Oz that he does not want to mess around with Fetterman and should come back to his home state.

“Whaddaya doing in Pennsylvania?” he asks. “Everybody knows you live in New Jersey. And you’re just using your in-law’s address over there.”

“So come on back to Jersey where you belong,” Van Zandt adds. “And we’ll have some fun, eh?”

NJ's own @StevieVanZandt 🎸 has a VERY special message for Dr. Oz!!



So Dr. Oz just fuhgeddaboudit! pic.twitter.com/awlAeVcUeg — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 27, 2022

Earlier this month, Fetterman released an ad featuring reality star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” jabbing at Oz for leaving his “home” in New Jersey. Fetterman tweeted the ad with the words “Jersey will not forget you!”

“Personally, I don’t know why anyone would want to leave Jersey because it’s, like, the best place ever,” Polizzi said in the clip. “And we’re all hot messes.”

“But I want to say best of luck to you,” she adds. “I know you’re away from home and you’re in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you. I just want to let you know I will not forget you.”

The Oz campaign had no immediate reaction to the latest ad.

