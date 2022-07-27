Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below: Facebook employees are anxious amid workforce changes, and the Senate advances billions of dollars in semiconductor subsidies. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight ICE’s use of data brokers to ‘go around’ sanctuary laws is under fire Data brokers have long faced pressure to drop deals allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to search through databases to target immigrants. While those efforts have at times yielded results, the contracts are still common.

Now, local leaders and immigration activists are turning to a new tactic: investigating whether ICE and its data partners are violating regional “sanctuary” protections.

On Wednesday, commissioners in Cook County, Ill., are holding a hearing to examine how the agency uses “loopholes” in federal protections to acquire reams of sensitive data from third-party brokers — and whether that practice tramples the county's sanctuary status.

Cook, home to Chicago, has repeatedly been on the front lines of the battle between local and federal officials over immigration. City and county officials have passed several ordinances asserting their ability to reject federal authorities’ detention requests and to prevent police from holding people based only on their suspected immigration status.

But county officials argue that the federal government’s use of data brokers to access sensitive information about their citizens runs afoul of those standards.

“We see this as an outright violation of our protection because we want to make sure that our families and our communities feel safe and are obtaining social services,” Democratic Commissioner Alma Anaya, one of the officials leading the push, told me Tuesday.

ICE representatives referred a request for comment to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not respond.

Immigration activists say the hearing may be the first of its kind nationwide, and they hope it triggers a wave of action in sanctuary cities and counties.

“We now know that ICE is explicitly contracting with data brokers to go around sanctuary protections, but now it's important for us to know what that means locally and what are the local repercussions of this contract,” said Cinthya Rodriguez, an organizer for the Latino advocacy group Mijente.

Rodriguez said the agency’s deals have “created a massive digital dragnet that it can use to surveil, to detain and deport community members.”

As my colleague Drew Harwell reported, ICE has tapped into private databases containing hundreds of millions of utility records while pursuing immigration violations.

The agency has also run more than a million searches on a separate database through a deal it inked with data analysis firm LexisNexis, according to the Intercept. The findings have sparked backlash from immigration activists who say the companies are enabling unjust prosecutions.

Anaya, who was formerly undocumented, said that by selling federal agencies access to the personal information of millions of migrants, brokers are “putting them in jeopardy.”

“There is a huge concern of violation [of] the Fourth Amendment for all residents here in Cook County, but throughout the nation,” said Anaya, referring to the constitutional right against unlawful searches and seizures.

“LexisNexis Risk Solutions prides itself on the responsible use of data,” spokesperson Jennifer Richman said in an email. Richman pointed to a blog post stating that the company entered into an agreement with ICE with the understanding that their mission has changed “to focus immigration enforcement resources on people with serious criminal backgrounds.”

The Cook County Republican Party and the county’s two Republican commissioners did not respond to requests for comment regarding the hearing.

The local initiative arrives as lawmakers in Washington consider legislation to prohibit data brokers from selling Americans’ personal information to law enforcement agencies.

“Cook County is demonstrating that strong state laws and dedicated political leadership at the local level make a huge difference for privacy,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who is leading the “Fourth Amendment is Not For Sale act,” said in a statement to The Technology 202.

He added: “Now Congress needs to follow Illinois’ lead and pass the Fourth Amendment is Not For Sale act, so all Americans are protected from shady data brokers peddling their personal information to the government.”

Facebook tells workers to shape up or leave

The messages are part of a broad crackdown after years of more lax management practices, current and former employees at the company tell my colleague Naomi Nix. Executives at the company have laid out a new era of slow hiring and increased performance expectations.

“The atmosphere is intense,” one of the employees told Naomi. “People know budgets are being cut.”

The result: “The blunt messaging from company leaders has created a wave of anxiety and resentment among Facebook’s workforce as many employees wonder how the company’s new priorities will affect their own careers,” Naomi writes.

“Any company that wants to have a lasting impact must practice disciplined prioritization and work with a high level of intensity to reach goals,” Facebook spokesman Tracy Clayton said in a statement.

Senate advances chips bill

The bill advanced despite delays, including competing visions for the legislation, the weather and the absence of senators who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, Amy B Wang and Jeanne Whalen report. The bill would provide $52 billion in semiconductor subsidies. It would also provide about $100 billion to expand the National Science Foundation and create regional technology hubs. The NSF would also get funding for a new technology directorate to transform research into real-world technology.

“Much of the $52 billion would go to chip manufacturers to incentivize construction of domestic semiconductor fabrication plants — or ‘fabs’ — to make the components, which are the brains that power all modern electronics,” Amy and Jeanne write. “Countries around the world have been scrambling to increase production of the components by offering manufacturers subsidies to build factories, which cost billions of dollars to construct.”

Meta faces outcry after changes to Instagram

Instagram head Adam Mosseri tried to quash a revolt from high-profile influencers calling for it to stop emulating rival TikTok. But the company’s cycles of new features and tests has left loyal users asking “if even Instagram knows what Instagram is for,” Taylor Lorenz writes. More than 180,000 people have signed an online petition arguing that the company should prioritize photos in chronological order over algorithmic discovery.

“The backlash against Instagram has spilled into the offline world,” Taylor writes. “Last Saturday, several dozen content creators picketed outside the company’s New York headquarters to protest its community guidelines, which they say are too restrictive, and changes that make discovering new accounts difficult.”

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is also moving closer to the entertainment industry. It began reaching out to prospective members of an entertainment advisory board this week, Taylor reports. The board won’t advise the company on product changes but will focus on how Meta can work closely with the entertainment industry.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has named the semiconductor legislation the “Chips and Science” bill, my colleagues reported. That has prompted some suggestions for better names. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.):

The Senate Commerce Committee discusses children’s privacy and safety legislation today at 10 a.m.

A House Homeland Security Committee panel holds a hearing on U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s use of facial recognition technology today at 2 p.m.

Facebook parent Meta holds an earnings call today at 5 p.m.

Apple and Amazon hold earnings calls on Thursday at 5 and 5:30 p.m.

Before you log off

