Pence endorses Kleefisch for governor in Wisconsin, breaking from Trump

July 27, 2022 at 5:56 p.m. EDT
Rebecca Kleefisch at a televised Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial debate on July 24 in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/AP)
MADISON, Wis. — Former president Donald Trump and his vice president are again coming down on opposite sides in a Republican primary for governor, this time in Wisconsin.

Former vice president Mike Pence on Wednesday endorsed former Wisconsin lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch for governor. He backed her a day after Trump announced he would hold a rally in suburban Milwaukee next week for Tim Michels, a construction executive who is financing his campaign with his personal fortune.

The situation mirrors one playing out in Arizona, where Trump and Pence held public events Friday in support of rival candidates for governor. In the spring, the former president and former vice president lined up behind different candidates in Georgia’s race for governor.

“Rebecca Kleefisch is the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin, and I am proud to support her,” Pence said in a written statement released by Kleefisch’s campaign.

Kleefisch, Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun face one another in Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 primary. The winner will face Gov. Tony Evers (D) in November.

Trump endorsed Michels last month, arguing that he would stop inflation, secure the border and crack down on voter fraud. Trump has remained fixated on his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, who beat him in Wisconsin by about 21,000 votes out of 3.3 million.

Kleefisch received Pence’s endorsement a day after getting one from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Both Kleefisch and Michels have said they would enact new voting rules if elected, but they have come short of backing efforts to try to decertify the 2020 results. Kleefisch has said undoing the 2020 election is impossible, citing the opinions of legal experts. Michels said during a Sunday debate that trying to decertify the election is “not a priority.”

Trump pressured Pence not to confirm the results of battleground states like Wisconsin. Pence declined to follow the request, saying he had no legal authority to do so. His decision enraged the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to chants of “Hang Mike Pence.”

While Kleefisch welcomed Pence’s support Wednesday, she earlier declined to say whether she believed Pence was right to reject Trump’s entreaties.

“I wasn’t in the conversation between Trump or Pence, and I don’t think anyone in this Wisconsin gubernatorial election can say that they know what happened between those two men,” she said in February in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

When Trump met with Michels at his Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of his endorsement, he complained about tweets on Kleefisch’s teenage daughter going to homecoming with the son of a state Supreme Court justice who ruled against the former president, the Journal Sentinel reported over the weekend.

Justice Brian Hagedorn, who was elected with the support of conservatives in 2019, joined with liberals on the court in a 4-3 ruling in 2020 to reject a lawsuit from Trump that sought to throw out hundreds of thousands of ballots.

