Post Politics Now Senate poised to pass chips bill; Justice Department probing Trump

Today, the Senate is poised to pass legislation that would invest heavily in science and technology innovation, including $52 billion for subsidies for domestic semiconductor manufacturers. The so-called chips bill has been the subject of some drama between the two chambers but could land on President Biden’s desk by the end of the week after House passage, giving Democrats something to celebrate.
Meanwhile, The Post is reporting that the Justice Department is investigating President Donald Trump’s actions as part of its criminal probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The news came on a day that Trump returned to Washington for the first time since leaving office in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol led by his supporters.
Your daily dashboard
