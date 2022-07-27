Post Politics Now Senate poised to pass chips bill; Justice Department probing Trump

Biden has said the chips funding legislation is one of the top priorities on his agenda, and he convened a virtual meeting Monday with a group of business and labor leaders to discuss the bill’s importance. Semiconductor chips are used in many products, including vehicles and cellphones, medical equipment and military weapons, he said, and a shortage of chips during the coronavirus pandemic has caused price hikes and supply-chain issues in several industries. …

Much of the $52 billion would go to chip manufacturers to incentivize construction of domestic semiconductor fabrication plants — or “fabs” — to make the components, which are the brains that power all modern electronics. Countries around the world have been scrambling to increase production of the components by offering manufacturers subsidies to build factories, which cost billions of dollars to construct.