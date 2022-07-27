Senate poised to pass bill to subsidize U.S.-made semiconductor chips

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Senate is poised Wednesday to pass a bipartisan bill that would provide $52 billion of subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers, and invest billions in science and technology innovation, in a bid to strengthen the United States’ competitiveness and self-reliance in what is seen as a keystone industry for economic and national security.

The legislation — which has had many nicknames but which Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) dubbed the “Chips and Science” bill — was nearly two years in the making. It resembles the sprawling United States Innovation and Competition Act, the original form of the bill, which cleared the Senate last year but ran aground in the House.

If the Senate passes the legislation Wednesday as expected, it would move to the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has said it has the support for passage. Key members of Congress have said they could have the bill on President Biden’s desk by the end of the week.

“It’s a major step forward for our economic security, our national security, our supply chains and, as I said, America’s future,” Schumer said Tuesday. “I feel this bill so passionately. It’s not one of these things that, you know, people immediately say, ‘Oh, yes, we must have that done.’ But it is something we must have done.”

Much of the $52 billion would go to microchip manufacturers to incentivize construction of domestic semiconductor fabrication plants — or “fabs” — to make the chips, which are used in a wide variety of products including motor vehicles, cellphones, medical equipment and military weapons. A shortage of semiconductor chips during the coronavirus pandemic has caused price hikes and supply-chain disruptions in several industries.

Biden has said the legislation to fund chip manufacturing is one of the top priorities on his agenda, and he called for Congress to get the bill to his desk as soon as possible.

“We’re close. We’re close,” Biden said Monday. “So, let’s get it done. So much depends on it.”

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who has been spearheading the White House’s efforts to lobby for the bill, noted Monday in a White House meeting with business and labor leaders that the United States used to make 40 percent of the world’s chips but now makes about 12 percent — and “essentially none of the leading-edge chips,” which come almost entirely from Taiwan.

The United States has invested “nearly nothing” in semiconductor manufacturing, she said, while China has invested $150 billion to build its domestic capacity. Raimondo also said it was critical for the United States to be able to compete with countries around the world that have been providing subsidies to semiconductor companies to build factories.

“The chips funding will be the deciding factor on where those companies choose to expand,” Raimondo said. “We want them, we need them, to expand here in the United States.”

The White House has also pointed to the semiconductor chip shortage as a national security issue. In an interview Tuesday with Washington Post Live, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), an original co-sponsor of the bill, said that some senators joined a classified briefing a few weeks ago at which they learned about some of the geopolitical concerns the United States is facing.

“And it helped create a greater sense of urgency, I hope, in both the House and the Senate … to help everyone see how important and how urgent this is,” Sinema said. “The good news is that we were able to respond to that quickly. And I expect, by the end of the week, our bill is going to be on the president’s desk.”

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 64 to 32 to limit debate and move the “Chips and Science” bill toward a final vote. The Senate’s advancement of the bill Tuesday came after months of debate and setbacks, and the measure was nearly hindered further by weather delays and the absence of several senators who tested positive for the coronavirus recently.

Although there was bipartisan support in the Senate to advance the bill, several key Republican senators voted no. Those opposed include retiring Sens. Richard C. Shelby (Ala.) and Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.). Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) also opposed advancing the bill, despite Lockheed Martin chief executive Jim Taiclet’s wholeheartedly endorsing the legislation in his meeting with Biden the day before, emphasizing that semiconductor chips are a critical component of Javelin missiles, which are manufactured in Alabama.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who expressed opposition to the bill leading up to Tuesday’s vote, also voted against advancing the legislation. Sanders has criticized the bill as one that would give “blank checks to profitable microchip companies.”

Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), a co-sponsor of the legislation, pushed back on that notion, arguing that he saw the bill as a national security investment.

“Ronald Reagan used to say often that defense is not a budgetary issue,” Young said in a Washington Post Live interview. “You spend what you need, and if this economy during the course of the pandemic until the present day has demonstrated anything, it’s that we need an economy that is more resilient.”

Pelosi has vowed to move quickly on the bill once it arrives in the House. At an event in Michigan on Friday with labor leaders and the state’s congressional delegation, she said there was some support for the bill among GOP lawmakers in the House.

“They understand the national security aspects of it,” Pelosi said. “I don’t know how many [Republican votes] we get, but it will be bipartisan.”

Jeanne Whalen contributed to this report.

