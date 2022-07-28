Post Politics Now A big day for the economy and Biden’s economic priorities

Today, President Biden plans to deliver remarks on the economy hours after the release of a report expected to show sluggish or possibly even negative growth in the nation’s gross domestic product. It will be a chance for Biden to make a case for his economic agenda during an important stretch for his presidency and his party’s future.
Meanwhile, the House is poised to pass legislation strongly backed by Biden that would provide $52 billion in subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers and invest billions in science and technology innovation in a bid to strengthen U.S. competitiveness with China and other nations. And the Senate is now angling to pass a separate economic package next week blessed by Biden that aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change and reduce the federal deficit.
Biden is also expected to talk Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid tension over a possible trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.