Post Politics Now A big day for the economy and Biden’s economic priorities

Key updates
On our radar: Biden to deliver remarks on economy after release of closely watched GDP report
The latest: Biden and China’s Xi to speak during tense Taiwan standoff
On our radar: Democrats aim to move ahead with Manchin-blessed economic package next week
President Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
July 28, 2022

Today, President Biden plans to deliver remarks on the economy hours after the release of a report expected to show sluggish or possibly even negative growth in the nation’s gross domestic product. It will be a chance for Biden to make a case for his economic agenda during an important stretch for his presidency and his party’s future.

Meanwhile, the House is poised to pass legislation strongly backed by Biden that would provide $52 billion in subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers and invest billions in science and technology innovation in a bid to strengthen U.S. competitiveness with China and other nations. And the Senate is now angling to pass a separate economic package next week blessed by Biden that aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change and reduce the federal deficit.

Biden is also expected to talk Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid tension over a possible trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Your daily dashboard

  • 8:30 a.m. Eastern: The Bureau of Economic Analysis releases a report on second quarter GDP growth.
  • 8:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden speaks with Xi. The White House says it will provide a readout afterward.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Pelosi holds a news conference on reproductive rights. Watch live here.
  • 2:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on the economy. Watch live here.
  • 3:15 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.

