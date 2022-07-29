Post Politics Now A late-July scramble for Democrats to pull off more wins

Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will hold a ceremony to celebrate Thursday’s passage of the $280 billion Chips and Science Act, a measure that would subsidize domestic semiconductor manufacturing and invest billions in science and technology innovation, before sending the legislation to President Biden for his signature.
Meanwhile, Pelosi is certain to face questions at her weekly news conference Friday about whether she intends to visit Taiwan during an upcoming trip to Asia. Her office has been silent on her plans to this point, citing security issues. Some Biden administration officials are concerned that Chinese leaders would see a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan as a provocation.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.