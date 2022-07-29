The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now A late-July scramble for Democrats to pull off more wins

Key updates
On our radar: Democrats try to deliver a central piece of Biden’s agenda as soon as next week
On our radar: Americans dismayed at end of Roe are less certain they will vote, poll finds
The latest: Jan. 6 texts missing for Trump Homeland Security’s Wolf and Cuccinelli
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appears at a news conference Thursday on protecting women's reproductive health care on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated July 29, 2022 at 8:10 a.m. EDT|Published July 29, 2022 at 7:17 a.m. EDT

Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will hold a ceremony to celebrate Thursday’s passage of the $280 billion Chips and Science Act, a measure that would subsidize domestic semiconductor manufacturing and invest billions in science and technology innovation, before sending the legislation to President Biden for his signature.

View live politics updates

As Congress prepares to head into its August recess, Democrats are scrambling to chalk up a couple more wins, including several priorities in an economic package brokered with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that could clear the Senate next week.

Meanwhile, Pelosi is certain to face questions at her weekly news conference Friday about whether she intends to visit Taiwan during an upcoming trip to Asia. Her office has been silent on her plans to this point, citing security issues. Some Biden administration officials are concerned that Chinese leaders would see a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan as a provocation.

Your daily dashboard

  • 9:30 a.m. Eastern time: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds a news conference. Watch live here.
  • 9:30 a.m. Eastern time: Pelosi holds a bill enrollment photo opportunity for the Chips and Science Act before sending it to Biden. Watch live here.
  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern time: Pelosi holds her weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 1:30 p.m. Eastern time: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...