Arizona attorney general: No evidence of widespread dead voters in 2020

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) told state Senate President Karen Fann (R) in a letter Monday that his office had closed its criminal investigation into allegations of widespread instances of dead people voting in the 2020 election.
Brnovich’s office spent months examining allegations that 282 people who were dead before Oct. 5, 2020, voted in the Nov. 3 general election, his letter said. Only one was deceased, he wrote.
“After spending hundreds of hours reviewing these allegations, our investigators were able to determine that only one of the 282 individuals on the list was deceased at the time of the election,” he wrote.
The others were alive and were determined to be current voters.
“Our agents investigated all individuals that Cyber Ninjas reported as dead and many were very surprised to learn they were allegedly deceased,” he wrote.
Spokespeople for Cyber Ninjas and Fann did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Brnovich wrote that his election integrity unit also received reports of hundreds more dead voters from other sources. A separate report submitted to the attorney general’s office did not distinguish between dead voters and dead registrants.
“Once again, these claims were thoroughly investigated and resulted in only a handful of potential cases,” the letter said. “Some were so absurd the names and birthdates didn’t even match the deceased, and others included dates of death after the election.”
Though he supported the state Senate’s authority to conduct the ballot review, the allegations of “widespread deceased voters from the Senate Audit and other complaints … are insufficient and not corroborated.”
Brnovich’s letter comes a day before Arizona’s primary election, where he is vying for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. Trump, who did not endorse him, has blasted him for not doing enough to get to the bottom of his unfounded allegations of widespread fraud he claims led to his loss.
Brnovich served as a witness in certifying the 2020 election results and later blamed Trump’s loss on unpopularity. Brnovich’s GOP rivals have accused him of dragging out his inquiry in an attempt to curry favor with Trump supporters. Brnovich has maintained that he would take as much time as his office needed to investigate.
