Post Politics Now Senate Democrats seeking a big win by week’s end

Blake Masters, Trump’s pick in the Arizona Senate race, will take on the other Republicans vying to challenge Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). And Trump-backed candidates for governor, state attorney general and state secretary of state — a crucial role in swing states due to the responsibility of these officeholders for running elections — are competing in Republican primaries in several states.

But some of the fiercest battles are being fought in the Michigan state legislative primaries, where one of Trump’s former cabinet members, Betsy DeVos, and one of the Republicans who voted to impeach him, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), are trying to defeat several of the former president’s chosen candidates.

Trump has endorsed 11 state legislative candidates in Michigan ahead of Tuesday’s primary — more than he’s backed in any other state.