Post Politics Now Senate Democrats seeking a big win by week’s end

Today, Senate Democrats return to Washington with the hope of passing a major economic package by week’s end that aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change, reduce the deficit and revise the U.S. tax code. Much could still go awry. Also looming in the chamber’s last scheduled week of work before September: another attempt to pass legislation blocked last week by Republicans to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and a possible vote on legislation protecting same-sex marriages.
President Biden, meanwhile, is back to working in isolation from the White House residence after experiencing a “rebound” case of the coronavirus. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is leading a small congressional delegation to Asia. Still unknown: Whether she will touch down in Taiwan despite misgivings by the Biden administration because of tensions with China.
Your daily dashboard
