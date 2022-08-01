Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Real America’s Voice” is one of a number of streaming services that aims to gobble up Fox News’s audience from the right. That there was untapped demand for media that sat closer to the fringe than Fox generally traveled was made clear in the years before 2016, with organizations such as Breitbart News building substantial audiences in that space. This was Donald Trump’s campaign strategy that year, in fact: run as the voice of that further-right space, a strategy that worked well for him.

The region is now fairly crowded. There are fringier outlets competing with Fox on cable itself, notably Newsmax and (for now) One America News. On the internet, even more bespoke “channels” have been created to carve out part of the market: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s FrankSpeech, for example, or Real America’s Voice — a “network” focused heavily on being the home to Stephen K. Bannon’s conspiratorial daily radio show.

Real America’s Voice also once employed an anchor named Tudor Dixon. And just as Real America’s Voice and networks like Newsmax use the aesthetics and tactics of cable news to mask or muddy the extent of their political activism, Dixon over the weekend demonstrated how Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election gets sanitized for broader public consumption.

This is useful for Dixon as she seeks election as governor of Michigan.

Shortly after receiving Trump’s endorsement in that race, she appeared for an interview with anchor Bret Baier on “Fox News Sunday.” Baier — increasingly the network’s most vocal critic of Trump’s post-2020 behavior — asked Dixon whether she thought the election had been stolen.

“Well, it’s certainly a concern to a lot of folks here in Michigan because of the way the election was handled by our secretary of state,” Dixon replied. “She did things that were considered unlawful by a judge. We have to make sure our elections are secure and what happened in 2020 doesn’t happen again.”

There are three things happening here that are worth exploring.

The first is the suggestion that “a lot of folks” are concerned about the election, which serves as a rationale for suggesting that there was something to be concerned about. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) helped pioneer this bit of self-fulfilling rhetoric when he announced his plans to object to the election results prior to Jan. 6, 2021. It’s endlessly useful: stoke fears and then cite fears as a reason to stoke them further. It’s detached from the reality, which is that Trump lost Michigan by a massive margin (as Baier would soon note).

The second is the assertion that the sitting (Democratic) secretary of state did things “considered unlawful.” The implication for the casual viewer is that the election results were suspect because of some sketchy activity by partisans. The reality is that the secretary of state issued guidance to elections administrators that aimed to reduce the number of absentee ballots rejected for signature mismatches, guidance that a judge determined she offered without going through the necessary procedure. (Signature matching is a notoriously fraught exercise.) The guidance will now not be applied in future elections. This, Dixon argues, is why people are concerned about the election, which is of course not true.

A bit later, she expanded on what Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson did.

“This secretary of state made those changes,” Dixon said, “sending out absentee ballot applications to everyone in the state, bringing in Zuckerbucks, reducing the signature match.” For the uninitiated, “Zuckerbucks” is a pejorative popular on the right targeting grants provided to cities and counties to facilitate election processes. That the grants came from an organization that received funding from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — a long-standing target of opposition on the right — has helped paint the whole endeavor as nefarious. (Here’s a list of the recipients, which includes a huge number of Republican-voting places.) An effort to contest the election funding as illegal was rejected in court.

Then, third, Dixon loops this back into the theme: making sure “what happened in 2020” doesn’t happen again. But … what? Trying to get more people to vote and have their ballots counted?

“There were definitely things in the 2020 election that have left us concerned about how it was operated,” Dixon said, suggesting that questions about the election are fundamentally procedural and follow from questions about Benson’s decisions. But neither of those things are true, as both Baier (who asked whether the election was “stolen”) and Dixon know. The gubernatorial candidate was simply offering the cleaned-up version of Trump’s fraud claims that the GOP establishment has settled upon as a way to appeal to its voter base while not alienating Trump.

Later in the interview, Baier questioned Dixon’s endorsement from former Trump Cabinet member Betsy DeVos. In the wake of the Capitol riot, DeVos resigned, criticizing Trump’s role in stoking the day’s violence.

“Do you agree with Secretary DeVos about the president’s culpability or responsibility in some way for January 6th?” Baier asked.

“The secretary knows that she and I differ on that subject,” Dixon replied. “I want to make sure that political speech is always protected because that could open a can of worms for anybody on both sides of the party.”

There it is again: whitewashed rationalization. Trump’s allies have long argued that his speech on the morning of the riot was centered on a peaceful call to action that is protected free speech. This, of course, ignores both that Trump’s speech was full of incitements, including the call to march on the Capitol, and that the riot was a function not of one day’s speech but months of dishonest claims that the election was stolen.

Part of the difference between DeVos and Dixon depends on when each is responding to the riot. DeVos was responding in the moment, to the sharp, unblurred reality of the day’s events. Dixon is responding after 18 months of evolution, a year and a half of attempts to defend Trump that have been burnished in the right’s rhetorical rock-tumbler. A swing-state Republican now has a nice little toolbox of rebuttals to questions about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, as Dixon capably demonstrated.

Predictably, given that background in making right-wing arguments seem like normal cable-news conversation.

