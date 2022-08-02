Schmitt wins GOP Senate primary in Missouri, ending Greitens’s comeback try

Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was projected Tuesday to win his state’s GOP nomination for U.S. Senate — a relief to Republicans who had feared his scandal-plagued rival Eric Greitens would imperil an otherwise safely red seat and become a broader political problem for the party. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The victory by Schmitt, projected by the Associated Press, came as candidates across the country aligned with former president Donald Trump and his false claims of victory in 2020 sought to unseat critics and other more conventional conservative candidates who accept President Biden’s legitimacy. As attorney general, Schmitt backed a Texas-led lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 election results in four key states Trump lost.

State and federal races in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington kicked off a final series of intraparty contests before the midterms that will determine control of Congress in the fall. Late Tuesday night, many of those contests remained unsettled.

With about 13 percent of the vote tallied, first-term Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), who voted last year to impeach Trump for inciting a riot with false claims of a stolen election, was about even with his Trump-backed rival John Gibbs, who has embraced the former president’s baseless election claims.

Two other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump — Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse in Washington state — were also hoping Tuesday to fend off Trump-backed challengers who baselessly reject the 2020 results.

Some candidates who campaigned on Trump’s false election claims were seeking state offices that would wield power over the vote in 2024, deepening alarms about the rise of anti-democratic forces in the GOP. In Arizona, Trump-backed contenders for governor and secretary of state have called to decertify the 2020 results and upend state’s popular mail voting system.

In Kansas, voters were projected to reject a constitutional amendment that would have imperiled abortion access in the state. The vote was the first electoral test of the issue since the Supreme Court in June overturned a national right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade.

While GOP primaries took much of the spotlight Tuesday, Democratic divisions were also on display. In Michigan’s redrawn 11th Congressional District, Rep. Haley Stevens (D) was projected to defeat Rep. Andy Levin (D). A pro-Israel super PAC — a major spender against left-wing candidates in Democratic primaries — invested millions to beat Levin, who unlike Stevens is Jewish.

In Missouri, Republican leaders’ opposition to Greitens intensified this summer after he released a threatening ad in which he wielded a shotgun and encouraged supporters to get a “RINO hunting permit” — a reference to “Republicans in name only.” Party leaders urged Trump not to support the candidate, a scandal-plagued former governor whose ex-wife accused him this year of physical abuse.

Trump signaled Monday he would weigh in at the last minute — then announced his support for “ERIC,” leaving voters to choose between two people who had clamored for his approval.

With more than 60 percent of the vote counted in Missouri, Schmitt led at about 46 percent, according to the AP. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) — who had the endorsement of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) — got about 22 percent, while Greitens trailed at 19 percent.

Greitens resigned from the governor’s office in 2018 amid accusations of sexual misconduct and other scandals. He acknowledged having an affair but denied other allegations, and an investigation found no wrongdoing on a campaign finance charge. In March, Greitens’s ex-wife also accused him of domestic violence, saying he knocked her down and left one of their children with a loose tooth. Greitens denied the allegations as some Republicans in Congress urged him to withdraw from the Senate race.

In Michigan, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has spent nearly half a million dollars boosting Meijer’s election denier opponent, former Trump administration official John Gibbs — gambling that Gibbs will be easier to defeat in a district that leans slightly blue. The move drew cries of hypocrisy across parties, even as Democrats widely hope that Republicans’ embrace of extremes will hurt them in the fall.

Some Republicans fear Trump’s picks in battleground areas could undermine their party’s chances in November, as they seek to capitalize on low approval ratings for Biden, rising inflation and concerns about crime.

Nancy Miller, 58, said she voted two years ago for Meijer but soured on him when he voted to impeach Trump after the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Meijer messed up, I think,” Miller said. “I was like, what did he do? Dumb, dumb, dumb!”

Four other House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year opted not to run for reelection, while Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) lost his primary to a Trump-backed critic earlier this summer. Rep. David G. Valadao advanced from his all-party primary in California, where Trump declined to endorse a challenger and some Republicans saw Valadao as their best candidate to retain a blue-leaning seat.

Herrera Beutler and Newhouse entered the day with potentially better chances of beating back Trump-endorsed candidates because of Washington’s primary system, in which the two candidates with the most votes advance to the general election regardless of party. Former Army officer Joe Kent was challenging Herrera Beutler, while former police chief Loren Culp was hoping to unseat Newhouse.

Also in Michigan, former conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the GOP nomination for governor and will face Gretchen Whitmer, one of several Democratic governors seeking reelection this fall in swing states.

Dixon got Trump’s endorsement late in the race and indicated at a debate this spring that she did not believe Biden won her state in 2020. But other contenders for the GOP nomination recently attacked her as insufficiently loyal to Trump’s insistence the election was “stolen.”

Trump has also endorsed 11 state legislative candidates in Michigan — more than any other state — setting up proxy wars with his former Cabinet member Betsy DeVos and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who have both criticized Trump’s conduct during the storming of the Capitol.

Some of the starkest tests of Trump’s influence Tuesday were playing out in Arizona, an epicenter of Trump allies’ continuing efforts to question and overturn the election. Republican state lawmakers sanctioned a months-long “audit” of the vote in Maricopa County, a spectacle that affirmed Biden’s win but provided new fuel for wild and baseless theories of wrongdoing.

A Trump endorsement gave momentum to Senate candidate Blake Masters, a first-time candidate who spent most of his career in Silicon Valley as a protege of Peter Thiel, a billionaire who co-founded PayPal and invested early in Facebook. Thiel has put $30 million behind Masters and J.D. Vance, the GOP’s Senate nominee in Ohio. Masters and Vance are some of the highest-profile figures in a “New Right,” preaching economic populism, nationalism and conservative social values. Both have promised to take on Big Tech despite their ties to its elite world.

Masters said in an early campaign ad that “Trump won” in 2020 and pitches himself as a fighter in a culture war against the “woke” left. Like other GOP candidates, he has focused heavily on border security and undocumented immigration; he has also mulled privatizing Social Security and advocates a nationwide abortion ban.

Other leading candidates to take on Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) in the fall include Jim Lamon, a businessman who has embraced Trump’s false election claims, and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R), who has spent much of his campaign investigating the 2020 vote but still drew Trump’s ire for not going far enough. On Monday, just before election day, Brnovich announced that his office found no evidence of widespread votes cast for dead people.

The race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Arizona has become a proxy war between Trump and conservatives who want to move on from his endless election grievances. Trump has backed Kari Lake, a former TV anchor who says the 2020 election was stolen and rails against the media and the GOP establishment; his old running mate Pence endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson, a developer with support from the party’s more traditional, pro-business wing.

Trump and Pence also issued dueling endorsements this spring in Georgia — where Gov. Brian Kemp (R), backed by much of the Republican establishment, overcame a Trump-led campaign of retribution for certifying the 2020 election results. Pence, too, broke with Trump after rebuffing his pressure to overturn the election and alluded in Arizona last month to “those who want to make this an election about the past.”

With his Arizona endorsement, Pence waded into a highly competitive race — a contrast to Georgia, where Kemp was long favored to win. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), a friend of Pence’s, has also backed Taylor Robson, who gained momentum late in the race while spending $15 million of her own money. Taylor Robson and Lake have both sought to undermine each other’s conservative credentials, with Taylor Robson highlighting Lake’s past support for former president Barack Obama.

Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem (R) has Trump’s endorsement for secretary of state and is part of a national coalition of far-right candidates who baselessly reject the 2020 election results and want to oversee the vote in 2024. Republicans in Michigan, Nevada and New Mexico have already nominated election deniers for secretary of state.

Finchem and Lake — who would also sign off on election results as governor — both say they would not have certified Biden’s victory in 2020, and both have advocated drastic changes to voting in Arizona, at one point seeking to ban voting machines and count all ballots by hand.

Finchem has also been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which halted certification of the vote for hours. He was photographed outside the Capitol that day, in the thick of a crowd; Finchem has said he did not enter and has not been charged in the attack.

“This could be the last time we have free and fair elections,” said Adrian Fontes, who oversaw voting in Arizona’s biggest county in 2020 and is now seeking the Democratic nomination for secretary of state. He and other Democrats are alarmed by the candidates advancing in Republican primaries as well as the Supreme Court’s recent move to consider a conservative legal argument that could give state legislatures new power to shape and reject election results.

Maria Kupillas, an independent voter from Scottsdale, Ariz., said she “felt a little defeated” after casting a Republican ballot Tuesday.

“The choices were bad to worse, so it didn’t give me a lot of hope for who’s actually going to be elected in November,” said Kupillas, a trial attorney. When she moved to Arizona in 2004, she thought of it as “purple and moderate” — the state that elected the late John McCain. “I feel like Arizona, sadly, is going in the far-right direction,” she said.

Trump may have paved the way for the success of a slew of populist, anti-establishment candidates, said Stan Barnes, a former state lawmaker and GOP strategist in Arizona — but he argued that “Donald Trump could be hit by a bus and that fervor would not subside.”

On the Democratic side, two of Congress’s most liberal members, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), faced more moderate challengers Tuesday. Bush and Tlaib are part of a group of mostly female lawmakers of color known as “the Squad.”

In Kansas, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R) was projected to win the GOP nomination to challenge Gov. Laura Kelly (D), who easily advanced, according to the Associated Press. Kelly defeated Republican Kris Kobach in 2018 despite her state’s conservative bent.

Yvonne Wingett Sanchez in Arizona, Kathy Gilsinan in Missouri, Dave Weigel in Washington and Patrick Marley in Michigan contributed to this report.

