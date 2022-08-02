Primaries live updates Primaries in Mich., Mo., and Ariz. present a fresh test of Trump’s influence

PHOENIX — Happy Election Day! I’ve covered Arizona politics for more than 20 years, and every election cycle, family, friends and politicos ask for my predictions on key races.

I don’t do predictions.

But I will say that this cycle, the races I’m most often asked about are two Republican primaries.

Everyone wants to know if former TV anchor Kari Lake — who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump and has gone full MAGA — is going to win the four-way GOP primary in the race for governor.

And then they want to know if Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who refused an effort by Trump and his allies to try to undo the 2020 election results, will lose his primary race to former state senator David Farnsworth, a Trump-backed candidate who grew up in the same community as Bowers.

I can’t answer either of those questions, but I’ve written about both races and, like a lot of Arizonans, I’ll be watching ballot returns closely. It may take days to know the results but when all the votes are counted, they will help us better understand the mood of Republican voters in Arizona, a state that elected two Democratic U.S. senators and a Democratic president in the era of Trump.