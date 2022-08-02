Primaries live updates Primaries in Mich., Mo., and Ariz. present a fresh test of Trump’s influence

Voters will cast primary ballots in five states Tuesday — and in several of those races, progressives are on defense.
Two progressive members of the “Squad” are facing challengers who lean toward the ideological center: Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) is facing off against a Democratic state senator who is running to her right, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is confronting a trio of primary challengers. Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.), a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, could lose his seat to Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), who belongs to the more centrist New Democrat Coalition, in a suburban district reshaped by redistricting.
“You’re seeing super PACs funded by billionaires going into war against young progressives, often women of color,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who flew to Michigan on Friday to hold a last-minute rally for Levin. “I think that’s outrageous. I think it’s counterproductive to long-term interests of the Democratic Party.”
Sanders criticized the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which started a super PAC earlier this year that has spent more than $4.2 million supporting Stevens and attacking Levin in the primary.