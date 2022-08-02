The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Primaries live updates Primaries in Mich., Mo., and Ariz. present a fresh test of Trump’s influence

Former president Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a "Save America" rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
August 2, 2022 at 8:07 a.m. EDT

Welcome to special coverage of primaries in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington from Post Politics Now.

Today, voters in five states will pick their nominees for November in contests that, among other things, will offer a fresh test of the influence of Donald Trump. The former president has endorsed 24 candidates, many of whom have repeated his election falsehoods, including in key races in Arizona and Michigan. GOP voters will also decide the fate of three of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, in races in Michigan and Washington state.

Meanwhile, voters in Kansas will decide a ballot initiative Tuesday that would strike down the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. If it passes, it would clear the way for the state’s conservative legislature to enact a ban on abortion. This fight is the first of its kind post-Roe v. Wade, and it could go either way.

Here’s what to know

  • In Arizona’s GOP primary for governor, Trump is backing former television news anchor Kari Lake over businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, who is endorsed by former vice president Mike Pence. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is heavily favored to win the Democratic nomination.
  • In Missouri, scandal-ridden former governor Eric Greitens is trying a political comeback in a crowded GOP Senate primary that also includes Attorney General Eric Schmitt. On Monday, Trump endorsed “ERIC,” suggesting he would leave it to voters to choose between the two.
  • In Michigan, John Gibbs, a Trump-backed election denier, is trying to topple Rep. Peter Meijer, a freshman Republican who voted to impeach Trump. In Washington state, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, both of whom voted for Trump’s impeachment, also face GOP primary challengers.
  • Tuesday’s primaries also present tests for several liberal Democratic members of Congress facing more centrist challengers. Among them: Reps. Cori Bush Mo.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Andy Levin (Mich.).
  • Polls close at 8 p.m. in Kansas, Michigan and Missouri; 10 p.m. in Arizona; and 11 p.m. in Washington state.(all times Eastern).
