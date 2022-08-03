Post Politics Now Biden to speak on health-care access after a win for abortion rights in Kansas

Today, President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on access to reproductive health care and sign an executive order directing his health secretary to consider actions to help patients traveling out of state for abortions. The actions come a day after Kansas voters rejected a bid to strip abortion protections from the state constitution, a major victory for abortion rights supporters in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) left Taiwan after a trip that rankled Beijing. On Capitol Hill, the Senate is in session this week, seeking to move forward on a number of key issues before breaking for August recess. On tap Wednesday: a vote to approve the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO. It is expected to pass with widespread bipartisan support.
Your daily dashboard
