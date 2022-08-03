Post Politics Now Biden to speak on health-care access after a win for abortion rights in Kansas

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

The latest: Biden to sign executive order aimed at helping patients travel for abortions
The latest: Pelosi leaves Taiwan, after defying Beijing’s threats of retaliation
The latest: Kansans resoundingly reject amendment aimed at restricting abortion rights
President Biden speaks on economic conditions from the White House complex in Washington on July 28. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated August 3, 2022 at 7:52 a.m. EDT|Published August 3, 2022 at 7:06 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on access to reproductive health care and sign an executive order directing his health secretary to consider actions to help patients traveling out of state for abortions. The actions come a day after Kansas voters rejected a bid to strip abortion protections from the state constitution, a major victory for abortion rights supporters in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) left Taiwan after a trip that rankled Beijing. On Capitol Hill, the Senate is in session this week, seeking to move forward on a number of key issues before breaking for August recess. On tap Wednesday: a vote to approve the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO. It is expected to pass with widespread bipartisan support.

  • 10:30 a.m. Eastern: Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) are set to testify before a Senate panel on reform of the Electoral Count Act. Watch live here.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Biden is scheduled to speak virtually on securing access to reproductive health-care services. Watch live here.
  • 4:30 p.m. Eastern: The Senate is expected to approve the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. Watch live here.

