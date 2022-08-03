Post Politics Now Biden to speak on health-care access after a win for abortion rights in Kansas

The high turnout and double-digit margin in support of access to abortion are the strongest signals yet that abortion is a motivating issue for voters in red and blue states alike.

“This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Biden said in statement Tuesday night.

The victory for abortion rights advocates came in a state that hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 and hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1932 (although Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is a Democrat who supports abortion rights), indicating that Republicans also voted to protect abortion access.