Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, pleads not guilty to DUI charges

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges stemming from a May car crash in Northern California. Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested in Napa County on May 28 on a charge of driving under the influence. Records show he was booked on one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher causing injury.

Under California law, Pelosi was not required to be present at his arraignment Wednesday in Napa County Superior Court, and his lawyer, Amanda Bevins, entered the not-guilty pleas on his behalf. A settlement conference is scheduled for Aug. 23.

“At a settlement conference a defendant may enter into a plea agreement, continue the matter for further settlement conference or set the matter for a jury trial,” Bevins said in an email. She also said the court ordered that Pelosi remain free on his own recognizance.

The May 28 crash occurred in Napa Valley wine country, near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by Fox News. Officers at the scene said Pelosi was found in the driver’s seat of his Porsche, while the male driver of a sport utility vehicle was standing outside his car; both cars sustained “major collision damage,” according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges Pelosi had red and watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and that he showed “signs of impairment” in field sobriety tests. The complaint also alleged that, when officers asked Pelosi for his identification, he handed over his driver’s license and a card for the “11-99 Foundation,” a charity that supports California Highway Patrol families.

The SUV driver was not publicly named, and both he and Pelosi declined medical treatment, according to the complaint. The document alleges that the SUV driver later began experiencing shoulder and neck pain, headaches, and difficulty lifting things with his right arm.

Nancy Pelosi was traveling on the East Coast to deliver a commencement address at Brown University when her husband’s arrest occurred, her office said then. This week, the House speaker is leading a congressional delegation to Asia, including a much-scrutinized stop in Taiwan.

