Rep. Jackie Walorski, two staff members killed in Indiana car crash

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R- Ind.) and two of her staff members were killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County, Ind., Sheriff’s Office. “It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in an announcement on Twitter, posting a picture that included the following text:

“Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff in memory of Walorski.

Walorski was involved in a two-vehicle accident on SR 19 south of SR 119, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of a northbound vehicle traveled left of the centerline and collided head-on with the sport-utility vehicle carrying Walorski and staffers Zachery Potts, 27, and Emma Thomson, 28. All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries. Edith Schmucker, 56, was the sole occupant of the other vehicle involved in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walorski, 58, had served in Congress since 2013 representing the 2nd Congressional District. She was the top Republican on the House Ethics Committee and was a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The South Bend, Ind., native worked in journalism and academia before being elected to Congress in 2012. A religious conservative, she was educated at Christian colleges and did mission work before coming to Capitol Hill.

McCarthy appointed her to the ranking Republican spot on the sensitive House Ethics Committee in early 2021, an evenly divided panel that has handled several investigations of lawmakers.

“I’m honored to take on the important responsibility of holding members of the House to the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct,” she said in a statement upon receiving that appointment.

Fellow Republicans expressed grief Wednesday shortly after news of Walorski’s death was made public.

Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) tweeted that he was “truly devastated.”

“Jackie loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them,” he tweeted. “I’ll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise tweeted that he was praying for the families of Walorski and her staffers.

“Devastated to hear the horrible news of the passing of Jackie Walorski and her two staffers,” the Louisiana lawmaker tweeted. “She was a dear friend who loved serving the people of Indiana in Congress.”

In the event of a Republican takeover of the House after the November midterm elections, she would have been on track to chair the Ways and Means worker and family support subcommittee. Walorski voted against certifying President Biden’s victories in both Arizona and Pennsylvania after the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol that left more than 100 law enforcement officers injured.

