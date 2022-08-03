Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1966, boundary-pushing comic Lenny Bruce, 40, was found dead in his home. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Zawahiri strike leads to relitigating Biden’s Afghan withdrawal President Biden and his Republican critics were always going to spend some part of August 2022 re-litigating the year-old U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The missile strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri just hastened the process of both sides claiming vindication.

While the August 2021 departure has come to be seen (wrongly, The Daily 202 has argued) as the start of Biden’s plummet in public opinion polls, the current fight turns on the vital question of whether quitting Afghanistan after 20 years of war made America less safe.

The administration says the successful weekend raid proves Biden right about the U.S. “over the horizon” ability to kill extremists in places like Afghanistan without having an in-country military presence to collect intelligence before a strike and confirmation details afterward.

On Monday night, the president said he had concluded a year ago “the United States no longer needed thousands of boots on the ground in Afghanistan to protect America from terrorists,” and could keep targeting extremists there and beyond.

“We’ve done just that,” Biden said.

On Tuesday, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby told reporters “I think we proved to a fare-thee-well this weekend that it [Afghanistan] isn't a safe haven.”

“We said at the time [last summer] that as we depart Afghanistan, we’re going to keep vigilant, we’re going to stay ready, and we’re not going to let Afghanistan become a safe haven for terrorists who threaten our homeland,” Kirby said. “And this past weekend, we proved that case precisely.”

But senior officials repeatedly warned publicly last year that the withdrawal would make identifying, tracking and targeting extremists in Afghanistan more difficult. “That’s simply a fact,” CIA Director William J. Burns told the Senate Intelligence Committee in April.

The case for less safe

Meanwhile, Biden’s critics highlight that Zawahiri’s presence in a tony neighborhood of Kabul is evidence the Taliban never broke off relations with al-Qaeda, and is in fact giving the terrorist group behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks a harbor from which they might plan new attacks.

“It is noteworthy where Zawahiri was: In Kabul. So al-Qaeda is back as a result of the Taliban being back in power,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters. “That precipitous decision to withdraw a year ago produced the return of the conditions that were there before 9/11.”

Zawahiri appears to have been in Afghanistan before the withdrawal. And before 9/11, al-Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden, ran training camps in Afghanistan, directed operatives around the world and had the means and resources to carry out a sophisticated, large-scale attack on America.

There’s no evidence that the much-diminished force Zawahiri led has such abilities. But senior officials like the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, But senior officials like the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. warned Congress shortly after the withdrawal that the Taliban were sheltering al-Qaeda, which could reconstitute and pose a threat to the United States within six months to three years.

Al-Qaeda offshoots in Africa and the Middle East trouble U.S. national security officials. So do Islamic State scions in Afghanistan (like ISIS-K, the group blamed for the bombing near Kabul International Airport that killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghans just before the withdrawal ended) and elsewhere.

Will voters care?

It’s not clear how salient the debate over Afghanistan will be as the country heads into the midterm elections, now fewer than 100 days away. At Tuesday’s Senate stakeouts, only McConnell mentioned the strike. No other Senate leaders of either party did.

Reporters did not ask any questions about it — but peppered lawmakers with questions tied to what voters say are the issues uppermost in their minds, like inflation, and other headline-grabbing items, like the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan.

But as the one-year withdrawal anniversary approaches, it bears noting there are two things neither side appears to be doing: One, claiming the strike that killed Zawahiri disrupted an active terrorist plot; and two, pondering what it says about the two-decade American war in Afghanistan that the Egyptian-born extremist was still breathing at all in July 2022.

Advertisement

