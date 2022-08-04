Post Politics Now Biden to pitch economic package as Senate schedule remains unclear

While these voters continued to express support for Trump and his agenda, many doubted he would be the best nominee for president and showed openness to potential rivals, most often Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“There’s too many people that hate him,” Charles Recker, a Republican from Phoenix who still likes Trump but doesn’t want him to run again, said of the former president. “You have other candidates that are similar to him but actually work with people a lot better,” he said, suggesting DeSantis or former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

Such views align with recent polls and focus groups suggesting softening enthusiasm for a third Trump campaign. A New York Times-Siena College poll in July found that 49 percent of Republican primary voters said they would support Trump again.