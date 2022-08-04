Post Politics Now Biden to pitch economic package as Senate schedule remains unclear

Today, President Biden plans to pitch the Inflation Reduction Act to business and labor leaders in a virtual meeting from the White House, as the Senate schedule to take up the $740 billion package remains unclear. Brokered by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the legislation aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change, reduce the deficit and revise the U.S. tax code.
Democrats are scrambling to push the package through the chamber under budget reconciliation rules that would allow passage without any Republican votes, assuming all 50 members of the Democratic caucus are on board. Party leaders have been engaged in closed-door discussions in recent days with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who has said little publicly about the legislation.
