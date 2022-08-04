The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden to pitch economic package as Senate schedule remains unclear

Key updates
On our radar: Biden to hold event on economic package; Harris headed to Massachusetts
The latest: Democrats face blowback after boosting far-right Michigan candidate
On our radar: How abortion rights organizers won in Kansas (and could elsewhere)
President Biden, on screen, Vice President Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas listen to Attorney General Merrick Garland deliver remarks during a meeting of the Interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access in Washington on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated August 4, 2022 at 7:10 a.m. EDT|Published August 4, 2022 at 7:05 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden plans to pitch the Inflation Reduction Act to business and labor leaders in a virtual meeting from the White House, as the Senate schedule to take up the $740 billion package remains unclear. Brokered by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the legislation aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change, reduce the deficit and revise the U.S. tax code.

View live politics updates

Democrats are scrambling to push the package through the chamber under budget reconciliation rules that would allow passage without any Republican votes, assuming all 50 members of the Democratic caucus are on board. Party leaders have been engaged in closed-door discussions in recent days with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who has said little publicly about the legislation.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10 a.m. Eastern time: FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Watch live here.
  • 12:50 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris meets in Boston with Massachusetts legislators to discuss reproductive rights.
  • 1:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden holds a virtual roundtable event with business and labor leaders to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act. Watch live here.
  • 2:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. Eastern weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...