Cheney calls Trump a ‘coward’ in campaign ad for his daughter

August 4, 2022 at 5:21 p.m. EDT
Former vice president Dick Cheney, former president Donald Trump and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). (Bloomberg News)
Former vice president Dick Cheney, in a campaign ad for his eldest daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), said former president Donald Trump is a “coward” and the greatest threat to the nation in its 246-year history.

“He is a coward,” Cheney says in the ad, which was released Thursday. “A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down I think most Republicans know it.”

Liz Cheney faces a tough primary on Aug. 16 for Wyoming’s sole congressional seat, with Trump-backed Harriet Hageman favored to win.

Trump, Cheney said, “tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

The former president has repeatedly spread false claims of voter fraud and a rigged election. The House impeached him on a charge of inciting an insurrection for the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters intent on stopping the confirmation of Joe Biden’s electoral college win.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Dick Cheney says.

In the ad, the former vice president wears a white cowboy hat and speaks directly to the camera. He says he and his wife, Lynne Cheney, are proud of Liz Cheney for “standing up for the truth, doing what is right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our own party are too scared to do so.”

Liz Cheney was ousted from her spot as the House’s No. 3 Republican after she voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection. She is the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the attack.

The congresswoman has frequently criticized Trump, drawing the wrath of the former president.

“Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight,” her father says in the ad. “There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again. And she will succeed.”

