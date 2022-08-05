Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

Democrats did it. But they brace for more obstacles ahead.

BIG, BIG, BIG NEWS: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reached an agreement with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) Thursday night on the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, their climate change, health care and tax bill.

Sinema said in a statement she's ready to “move forward” and Schumer said in a separate statement he believes the measure now has the support of all 50 members of the Democratic caucus.

“I have had many productive discussions with members of our conference over the past three days and we have addressed a number of important issues they have raised,” Schumer said.

Our colleague Tony Romm, who has been consistently breaking news on this bill, has more details on the changes:

“In a statement, Sinema said Democrats had ‘agreed to remove’ a key tax policy targeting wealthy investors that aimed to address what is known as the 'carried interest loophole.' She also said they had made additional changes to a second provision that aims to impose a new minimum tax on corporations that currently pay nothing to the U.S. government. The revisions would benefit manufacturers, according to two people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to describe the unreleased details.”

Tony adds: “As part of it, Democrats opted to seek a new 1 percent tax on corporate stock buybacks, a move that would make up at least some of the revenue that might have been lost as a result of the changes, the two people familiar with the matter said. And they agreed to set aside new money at Sinema’s request to respond to climate issues including drought, according to the sources.”

What's next?

The Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough will continue examining the bill and hearing from Democrats and Republicans as she determines whether all of the legislation's components comply with Senate rules that would allow it to be considered under the fast-track budget reconciliation process where only a majority vote is needed for passage. She is under pressure to work quickly.

Schumer has scheduled a vote for Saturday at noon, essentially a roll call to summon members back in town. Democrats plan to move to the legislation Saturday afternoon. There would then be 20 hours of debate equally divided. Democrats are likely to yield back their time in hopes of moving quickly to a marathon voting session known as vote-a-rama late Saturday or early Sunday. That's if parliamentarian has finished scrubbing the bill.

Not out of the woods yet

While this is a major development and will likely set the bill on the path to passage, some potential problems lay ahead for Democrats.

Republicans are plotting amendments on crime, inflation, border security and energy. “We're going to focus on issues the American people are concerned about,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said.

Immigration is an issue that could create a major complication for Democrats. They expect Republicans to offer an amendment regarding Title 42, the pandemic-era public health restrictions leftover from the Trump administration that allows the United States to reject migrants at the border. When President Biden this spring said he would repeal Title 42, Democrats up for reelection in tough races denounced the move.

Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) warned his colleagues during a caucus lunch this week that he'd tank the reconciliation bill if Democrats take the bait from Republicans and allow “pejorative” immigration amendments to be adopted and included in the final version of the bill.

“Everybody knows where I stand,” Menendez said.

Immigration and border security is an issue Republicans are pushing in hotly contested midterm races, especially in Arizona where Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is running for reelection. Kelly wouldn't commit to opposing Republican amendments.

“We're gonna see what folks bring up and I'll make a decision, you know, based on, what the amendment is at the time,” Kelly said.

The politics of vote-a-ramas

Vote-a-ramas are mostly an inside the Beltway spectacle and it's not clear that point scoring amendments matter much to voters. But they can be useful in attack ads.

“If you're paying attention to (vote-a-rama), you're either preparing to run ads or preparing to protect yourself against them,” one senior Republican aide said. “Even if you're not in cycle right now, you're guaranteed to see these votes cited in ads in the years to come.”

And this vote-a-rama will occur just three months from an election, making the votes potentially even more politically potent.

“It's a death by a thousand cuts more than a silver bullet,” said one senior Republican aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss party strategy. “None of this stuff takes out a senator,” the aide said, “but it reinforces a narrative.”

More Post coverage

Tony takes a look at Sen. Bernie Sanders' disappointment with a bill he says falls far short of what should be done.

“You can do something significant with 50 votes,” Sanders said in an interview Thursday, referring to the special legislative process Democrats plan to use to move the bill over Republican opposition. “Does this bill do that? No. Might it be better than nothing? Yes.”

And Yeganeh Torbati and Jeff Stein dig into how special interests are trying to make changes to the legislation.

The campaign

Rep. Levin on the politics of Israel and Democratic primaries

Six questions for … Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.): We talked with Levin, who lost his member-on-member primary against Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) on Tuesday, about the role the American Israel Public Affairs Committee is playing in Democratic primaries, what he thinks of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee meddling in Republican primaries and whether he'll ever run again.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s new super PAC, United Democracy Project, has run ads in nine Democratic House primaries this year. Six of the candidates they’ve backed won, including Rep. Haley Stevens, who defeated you on Tuesday. What effect do you think their spending is having on these races?

Levin: I think it's having a determinative effect in races. And, of course, it involves a double deception, because they lie about what their interest is. They don't run ads about Israel and Palestine, right? They run ads about whatever they think will win that race for their candidate or defeat the one they don't like. And then they also obviously don't disclose where the money's coming from. And the biggest question for Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and all of us in the Democratic caucuses of the House and Senate is whether we will allow Republicans in general — and Republican billionaires in particular — to pick who the Democratic Party will send to elections in November. [Ed.: UDP’s top donors include the Republican megadonors Bernard Marcus and Paul Singer, the Democratic megadonor Haim Saban, and other donors who have given to both parties.]

The Early: UDP spent about $4.2 million backing Stevens and attacking you. A super PAC affiliated with Emily’s List, which backs Democratic women who support abortion rights, spent $3.2 millions dollars on Stevens’ behalf. Do you have the same concerns about Emily's List coming in and spending that kind of money that you do about AIPAC?

Levin: Well, I think the issues around Emily's List are different, because Emily's list is a Democratic PAC. But I think the idea of a group like Emily's List tag-teaming with a group like AIPAC is shameful and certainly problematic. I certainly support the idea of having lots of women in Congress and a lot more women in Congress. I'm not sure how often it is that Emily's List endorses somebody when [former Planned Parenthood president] Cecile Richards endorses the other person. She endorsed me in this race.

The Early: Do you think watching what has happened in these primaries over the past few months has made House Democrats more afraid of criticizing the Israeli government? Have you had conversations with colleagues about this?

Levin: Everybody's watching. When I wrote the Two-State Solution Act, colleagues would come up to me on the floor and say, ‘Oh, Andy, I read your bill. That is really smart.' And then they would pause and say, ‘But of course, I can't cosponsor it.’. It's like, I know my politics, I can't cross AIPAC. They were telling me that they substantively agreed with it and thought it was good policy. And yet they were afraid to support it. Now, add this season of primaries to that status quo ante, and I’m sorry to say that I assume it will be worse.

The Early: Have you had any cosponsors of that bill back away from it?

Levin: I believe there may have been one, but I’ll let you look for yourself on that. I don't want to call anybody out. A person announced to me that they were [removing their name] and there was no sense that they changed their mind or they realized that it wasn't a good idea. It was purely political. [Ed.: Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) removed his name from the list of cosponsors in June, according to legislative records. His office did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday afternoon.]

The Early: Some House Democrats have raised concerns about the party spending money in Republican primaries to try to boost candidates who have questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election. “It's dishonorable, and it's dangerous, and it's just damn wrong,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) told Politico last week. What do you think about that strategy?

Levin: I was aghast. We had our unity breakfast this morning and I blasted it. Our bipartisan select committee on January 6th is doing its wonderful work of trying to uncover and tell the American people the story of Donald Trump's efforts to undermine our democracy. That we would be supporting candidates who actively support the big lie — it's just wrong. The ends do not justify the means.

The Early: When you leave Congress next year, it will be the first time in more than four decades that a Levin hasn't represented Michigan in Congress. Do you think you'll ever run again?

Levin: I have no idea. I'm so incredibly proud of my dad, [former Rep. Sander Levin (D-Mich.),] and my uncle, [the late Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.),] and their public service. But we are not a family that believes in any kind of machine or that kind of thing. So I don't consider it a big deal that there won't be a Levin in Congress for the first time since January of 1979.

At the White House

White House summons Chinese ambassador for rebuke on Taiwan response

Choppy waters: “The White House summoned China’s ambassador on Thursday to condemn Beijing’s escalating actions against Taiwan and reiterate that the United States does not want a crisis in the region, after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island sharply escalated tensions in the Taiwan strait this week,” our colleague Yasmeen Abutaleb reports.

“After China’s actions overnight, we summoned [People’s Republic of China] Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to démarche him about the PRC’s provocative actions,” White House spokesman John Kirby said in a statement provided to The Washington Post. “We condemned the PRC’s military actions, which are irresponsible and at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

“The meeting, which has not been previously reported, was between Kurt Campbell, deputy assistant to Biden and coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, and Qin.”

Meanwhile, Pelosi vowed that China would not succeed in isolating Taiwan, following China’s show of force against Taiwan which included firing missiles into the sea — five of which landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, per our colleagues Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Christian Shepherd and Lily Kuo.

What we're watching

The White House and its allies have dismissed Republicans talk of “Biden recession” by arguing that the economy is creating too many jobs and the unemployment rate is too low for the economy to be in recession. The argument will be tested this morning when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its estimates of how many jobs the economy gained — or lost — in July.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sought to manage expectations on Thursday in the briefing.

While the U.S. added 372,000 jobs in June, “we're expecting to be closer to 150,000 jobs per month” in July as the economy transitions to a slower but more sustainable rate of growth, Jean-Pierre said. “And so that would actually be a sign of a success of this transition.”

The Media

Weekend reeeads

Viral

Wow.

WATCH: Fox weather camera captured this incredible lightning strike around the time the 4 people were struck near White House. https://t.co/9liRqW7tqx @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/fsXTKCpYQq — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) August 5, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

