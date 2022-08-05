Republicans select Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

The Republican National Committee announced Friday that Milwaukee will be the host for the 2024 GOP convention, tapping a swing state that helped decide the outcome of the past two presidential elections.
The party made the announcement during its biannual meeting in Chicago.
“We are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024,” McDaniel said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the members of the Republican National Committee, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Milwaukee Host Committee, and Visit Milwaukee to deliver an incredible convention for our Party and nominate the next President of the United States.”
While Wisconsin is a swing state, Milwaukee, like many urban centers, is overwhelmingly Democratic. Still, Johnson, himself a Democrat, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event.
“We look forward to the positive economic impact of the presidential nomination convention, and, as the host city, I am confident all the attendees will find Milwaukee to be a splendid location for the event,” he said.
Republicans said their convention is expected to have a significant economic impact in a state that could be a key to the 2024 election. Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016. Joe Biden prevailed in 2020, securing the state’s 10 electoral college votes.
Milwaukee and Nashville were the two finalists for the convention, but the Nashville City Council quashed a bill to bring it there, citing safety concerns.
During the pandemic in 2020, the GOP held its convention at several venues, including the lawn of the White House, a site that raised ethics concerns.
The Democrats are expected to announce their convention site at the end of the year or early next year; Atlanta, Houston, Chicago and New York are among the choices.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.
Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.