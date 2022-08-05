Post Politics Now Senate poised to work through weekend to advance economic package

Today, Senate Democrats are poised to work through the weekend to advance a major health-care, climate and deficit-reduction package following an agreement struck with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) that alters some tax provisions in the bill. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he believes all 50 members of the Democratic caucus are on board. After consideration of amendments, a final Senate vote could come early next week. The House would need to return to Washington to pass the legislation.
President Biden, who continues to recover from a “rebound” case of the coronavirus, is scheduled to sign two bipartisan bills that target those who commit fraud in pandemic-era small-business relief programs.
