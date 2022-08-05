Post Politics Now Senate poised to work through weekend to advance economic package

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Key updates
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), center, walks to the Senate floor for a vote on Aug. 4. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Updated August 5, 2022 at 7:24 a.m. EDT|Published August 5, 2022 at 7:01 a.m. EDT

Today, Senate Democrats are poised to work through the weekend to advance a major health-care, climate and deficit-reduction package following an agreement struck with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) that alters some tax provisions in the bill. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he believes all 50 members of the Democratic caucus are on board. After consideration of amendments, a final Senate vote could come early next week. The House would need to return to Washington to pass the legislation.

President Biden, who continues to recover from a “rebound” case of the coronavirus, is scheduled to sign two bipartisan bills that target those who commit fraud in pandemic-era small-business relief programs.

Your daily dashboard

  • 1 p.m. Eastern time: Biden signs bills targeting fraud under coronavirus small-business relief programs. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brief reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris meets with Latina state legislators about reproductive rights. Watch live here.
  • 8 p.m. Eastern: Former president Donald Trump holds a rally in Waukesha, Wis., ahead of Wisconsin’s primaries on Tuesday.

