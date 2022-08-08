Post Politics Now Biden heads to flood-stricken Kentucky ahead of bill signings this week

Biden empathizes with financial struggles by mentioning his father’s “long walk up a short flight of stairs” to tell the family he’d lost his job. He says America’s social policies should reflect Scranton’s values, where “people stuck up for you — stuck up for one another.”

And Scranton is where he says his mother gave him one of his earliest lessons on equality: “Nobody is better than you, and everybody is equal to you.”

But if his election showed how far a self-described “kid from Scranton” could go, two years of his presidency have exposed the limits of what Biden — maybe any president — can do for a place like this. If Biden’s political goal is to help people like his former neighbors, it’s not clear he’s succeeded, at least not yet.