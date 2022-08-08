Post Politics Now Biden heads to flood-stricken Kentucky ahead of bill signings this week

Today, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading to Kentucky to meet with families and get a briefing on flooding that has claimed more than three dozen lives and is the worst in the state’s history. The trip comes ahead of a pair of high-profile bill signings at the White House this week. On Tuesday, Biden plans to sign legislation that aims to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry. On Wednesday, he’ll sign a bill expanding health-care access for military veterans exposed to toxins.
Those bills are among a spate of legislative victories racked up by the Democratic-led Congress, with another likely to come by week’s end. On Sunday, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping package to combat climate change, lower health-care costs, raise taxes on some billion-dollar corporations and reduce the federal deficit. The House plans to return to Washington on Friday to take up the bill.
Your daily dashboard
