Post Politics Now Biden heads to flood-stricken Kentucky ahead of bill signings this week

President Biden gives a thumbs up during his walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Sunday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
August 8, 2022 at 7:08 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading to Kentucky to meet with families and get a briefing on flooding that has claimed more than three dozen lives and is the worst in the state’s history. The trip comes ahead of a pair of high-profile bill signings at the White House this week. On Tuesday, Biden plans to sign legislation that aims to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry. On Wednesday, he’ll sign a bill expanding health-care access for military veterans exposed to toxins.

Those bills are among a spate of legislative victories racked up by the Democratic-led Congress, with another likely to come by week’s end. On Sunday, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping package to combat climate change, lower health-care costs, raise taxes on some billion-dollar corporations and reduce the federal deficit. The House plans to return to Washington on Friday to take up the bill.

  • 8:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden leaves his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., en route to Kentucky. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle with reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 12:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden receives a briefing in Lost Creek, Ky., on the ongoing response efforts to the recent flooding.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Biden visits with families in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding.
  • 3:15 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris meets with college presidents to discuss access to reproductive health. Watch live here.

