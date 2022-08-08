NYC mayor slams Texas governor for busing migrants to New York

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New York Mayor Eric Adams greeted a group of migrants who arrived from Texas on Sunday morning, then slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending buses of asylum seekers from the border to the city. “This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing,” Adams (D) said in a brief statement at the Port Authority bus terminal where the 14 migrants were dropped off, after three days of travel.

Later in the day, Adams condemned Abbott (R) on Twitter, accusing him of using “innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis.” He was referring to the governor’s repeated claims that a record-high influx of migrants, along with President Biden’s immigration policies, have led to a “humanitarian crisis” at the border.

.@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis. New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values.



But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more. pic.twitter.com/cOdXrULpcC — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 7, 2022

Since April, Abbott has been sending thousands of asylum seekers on buses to Washington in an effort to pressure the Biden administration into cracking down at the border as migrant crossings reach record levels. But critics argue that the governor, who is running for reelection, is also using the tactic to rally his conservative base.

The idea of moving migrants out of border states to more-liberal areas is not new. In 2019, under President Donald Trump, White House officials pushed to release detainees in “sanctuary cities” as a form of retaliation against political adversaries, The Washington Post has previously reported. Sanctuary cities are those where local authorities refuse to hand over undocumented immigrants for deportation.

The Texas governor has said the free and voluntary bus rides are meant to provide “some relief” to Texas’s “overwhelmed border communities” and keep them safe, while critics have dismissed it as a political tactic that does little to resolve the issue.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) followed Abbott’s lead and started sending buses of migrants from his state to the nation’s capital in May.

Adams said Sunday that some migrants who have arrived in New York were forced onto the buses — including some families who wanted to go to other cities. Some were falsely told they would be taken to their desired destination and found themselves bound for New York, he told local reporters.

Adams said that officials expected 40 people to be on the bus but that some appeared to have gotten off at other stops along the route.

Manuel Castro, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, who was at the bus terminal on Sunday, told local reporters that the families had arrived hungry and thirsty after the long trip. He disparaged Abbott’s actions as “misleading” and “cruel.”

The Texas governor announced Friday he was sending buses of migrants to New York City for the first time, making it the new “drop-off” destination for his busing strategy; 50 migrants arrived in the city on Friday.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said in a statement Friday.

“I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief,” he added.

Adams has previously accused Abbott of sending asylum seekers to New York in recent weeks and of overwhelming the city’s homeless-shelter system.

The city estimated last week that 4,000 asylum seekers have entered its shelter system since late May. The asylum seekers come from Latin America and other regions and have been sent from Texas and Arizona, the mayor has said.

New York City is required to provide emergency shelter for every unhoused person. On Sunday, Adams asked for financial and technical assistance from the federal government to accommodate the migrants’ needs and provide them with adequate services.

The arrival of more than 6,000 migrants in D.C. prompted Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to ask the National Guard for help to manage the situation, arguing that the volume of arrivals has reached “tipping points” and has overwhelmed the city.

“Our collective response and service efforts have now become overwhelmed: the regional welcome center we helped establish in Montgomery County, Maryland is at capacity; our homeless services system is already under great strain,” Bowser said in a letter to the secretary of defense, asking for federal help.

The Biden administration rejected her request Friday.

On Monday, Abbott sent a letter to the mayors, Adams and Bowser, inviting them to visit and “see firsthand the dire situation” on the border with Mexico.

