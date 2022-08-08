Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. It's officially August recess — at least until the House returns on Friday to vote on the climate, health care and deficit reduction bill the Senate passed on Sunday. What are we missing out there? Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today's edition …. Senate Democrats punted a vote on same-sex marriage until after recess ... The Post's Patrick Marley on why Trump’s pick for Wisconsin governor won’t weigh in on 2020 results ... Cleve R. Wootson Jr. travelled to Scranton to find that Biden’s policies have not revived his birthplace, but few there blame him … … What we're watching: Biden heads to Kentucky … but first …

On the Hill

Senate Democrats head home with momentum

Senate Democrats cheered when Vice President Harris broke the 50-50 tie Sunday afternoon to pass Democrats' climate change, health care and tax bill, titled the Inflation Reduction Act. Despite being awake all Saturday night and Sunday to vote, they lingered on the floor congratulating each other.

Advertisement

They stayed to savor the moment, and perhaps to savor a potential shift in their political fate as well.

The bill still has to pass the House (more on that below), but Democrats are heading into the recess riding high.

Sunday's success came after a year filled with failed negotiations, dashed dreams and intraparty finger pointing. But that all changed on July 27, when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) announced they had struck a deal on a pared down version of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

Now, Senate Democrats are going home with a pep in their step and hopes for a much-needed electoral boost because of legislation that Schumer contends will “change the world.” (So much for keeping expectations in check.)

Senate Democratic candidates are immediately championing the measure.

Advertisement

People are “gonna see that we've done everything we can to lower their costs and to improve their quality of life,” Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), who is up for reelection in November, said.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, immediately praised Senate Democrats and specifically thanked Manchin, perhaps a popular senator among some conservative-leaning voters in the coal towns of Pennsylvania. “Let's get this bill to the President's desk ASAP,” he said in a statement.

Republicans balked at the Democrats' giddiness, arguing the GOP continues to run in one of the best political environments for the party in years due to voters concerns over inflation and they argued the bill would only worsen the problem.

“It doesn't take an economist to tell you that this bill would be a disaster for working families,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said on the Senate floor. “This bill is going to mean more taxes, more spending, higher prices right in the middle of a combination of an inflation time and a time of recession.”

‘Momentum shift’

The bill is the largest investment in climate initiatives ever and it allows the government to negotiate prescription drug prices, a policy Democrats have tried to pass for 25 years.

Advertisement

While voters probably won't feel the impact of the legislation before Election Day, Democrats now have something more to campaign on and they hope it will sweeten voters' sour mood toward the party over high inflation.

“I think it's pretty clear there's a momentum shift,” said Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), who runs the Senate Democrats' campaign committee. “We were seeing it in our numbers before this and its only accelerated. I feel we're in a really good place here we are going into August coming into Labor Day.”

Schumer has overseen the longest evenly divided Senate in history. Even with that narrow margin, Democrats promised big things and until this summer had few victories to match their rhetoric. They had failed to pass the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better plan, which included the components of the IRA but also the child care and elder care components too. They failed to pass legislation to protect access to the polls and codify Roe v. Wade. This all came amid rising costs and plummeting approval numbers for Biden, especially on the economy.

“To do small things with 50 votes is rough. To pass a major piece of legislation with only 50 votes — an intransigent Republican minority — a caucus running from [Sen.] Bernie Sanders [(I-Vt.)] to Joe Manchin. Wow,” Schumer said in a victory lap masquerading as a news conference moments after the bill passed along party lines Sunday.

Advertisement

The momentum shift for Democrats started in June when a series of bipartisan bills moved through Congress, beginning with the most significant changes to gun laws since 1994, even if they were incremental. In July, Congress cleared a bill to expand the microchip manufacturing industry in the United States and in August they passed a bill to provide care and resources for 3.5 million veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

“We had some doldrums in the last part of last year and the early part of this year. Then we just started kicking butt legislatively and I think that gives a spring in our step and gives us something to run on,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said. “Now that we're passing bills — people may not know every single detail about it, but hey know that the job is to pass bills on major public policy issues and we're doing it now.”

Action moves to the House

But first, the IRA must pass the House, which is expected to return from recess on Friday to take up the measure.

Advertisement

The bill's prospects look good with House members who had previously made demands for changes to the bill, or its earlier iterations, lining up behind the measure.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), who had said he wanted a repeal of the cap on the state and local tax deduction to be part of the bill, said he'd support the IRA. “This legislation doesn't raises taxes on families in my District — it reduces the financial burden on them. For that reason, and for its strong support of the climate, lower prescription drug prices, and job creation, I'll be voting for it,” he said in a statement.

More coverage from The Post:

Senate Democrats punt vote on same-sex marriage until after recess

The Senate left for August recess without taking up the House-passed bill to codify the right to same-sex marriage. Democrats have been working to win over 10 Republican votes on the measure and hope to do so when the chamber returns in September or to use the issue against Republican candidates in Novembers’ midterm elections if it is blocked by the Senate GOP.

Our colleagues Marianna Sotomayor and Hannah Dormido have an interesting look at the Republicans who supported the bill’s passage in the House. “Of the 47 House Republicans who voted in favor of the same-sex marriage legislation, 24 are on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s list of seats to target in the midterms,” they write. “But only a handful represent true swing districts according to the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter’s ratings.”

Additional characteristics:

Advertisement

“Some Republican ‘yes’ votes can be explained based on the large LGBTQ communities within their district. For example, all three Republicans in the Miami-area supported the measure, including Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar who represents a Democratic-leaning district.”

“Largely all Republicans who voted in favor of the legislation said they believe marriage is settled law based on the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.”

The campaign

Trump’s choice for Wisconsin governor won’t weigh in on 2020 results

What Tim Michels wants: “Beckoned to the stage by Trump just days before Wisconsin’s primary for governor, Tim Michels touched on an issue important to many Republican voters in this battleground state,” our colleague Patrick Marley writes. “I’m telling you, we are going to have election integrity here in Wisconsin,” the construction executive assured the crowd on Friday night.

“What was conspicuously absent from Michels’s comments ahead of Tuesday’s primary were details. As he has throughout his campaign, Michels avoided addressing whether he would certify the 2024 presidential election or attempt the legally impossible feat of reversing Trump’s 2020 loss.”

“Michels’s profile contrasts with those of other gubernatorial hopefuls Trump has endorsed … Now, Trump is banking on a different type of candidate in Wisconsin — one who won’t spell out what he would do when it comes to elections. In doing so, Trump passed over two other major contenders: state Rep. Tim Ramthun, who has rallied behind Trump’s false assertions, and former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who has argued the 2020 results were rigged by election officials.”

Biden's policies haven't revived his hometown. But few there blame him.

The ‘kid from Scranton’: “Biden leaned hard into his upbringing in blue-collar [Scranton, Pa.,] in his bid for the White House, and his presidential speeches and anecdotes are peppered with references to Scranton,” our colleague Cleve R. Wootson Jr. writes. “But if his election showed how far a self-described ‘kid from Scranton’ could go, two years of his presidency have exposed the limits of what Biden — maybe any president — can do for a place like this. If Biden’s political goal is to help people like his former neighbors, it’s not clear he’s succeeded, at least not yet.”

Advertisement

“Biden argues that the country is not entering a recession, and a prolonged surge of job growth has bolstered his case. But prices for food and other items have continued to rise, and a sense of economic anxiety has been hard for many to shake.”

“But many in Scranton dismiss the idea that Biden is responsible for the city’s struggles. The city has been on the losing end of tectonic economic shifts for more than a century.”

What we're watching

Biden tested negative for covid on Saturday after enduring a “rebound" case that nonetheless became one of the most productive stretches of his presidency. He'll take advantage of his recovery by traveling with first lady Jill Biden today to eastern Kentucky, whether they'll meet with people affected by the recent flooding that killed 37. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy Beshear, will join them.

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

How excited were White House staffers that Democrats' climate, health care and deficit reduction bill passed the Senate on Sunday?

Multiple staffers and other Democrats tweeted out versions of the “Dark Brandon” meme — a once-obscure online joke that imagines the 79-year-old president is secretly much more powerful and even ruthless than his public persona suggests. (The meme, which often depicts Biden with glowing red eyes, is a riff on the “Let's go, Brandon” chants that Republicans started last year to denigrate Biden.)

Here's White House digital director Rob Flaherty:

Here's White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates:

Dark Brandon is crushing it pic.twitter.com/w0L8xCzIW8 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) August 7, 2022

And here's Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.):

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article