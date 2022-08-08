Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s no question that attorney Matthew DePerno tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan. He did so actively, vocally and repeatedly. He served as attorney for a resident who wanted to challenge the presidential election results in Antrim County, Mich., filing suit in December 2020. By that point, a technical glitch that had led to the results in Antrim being temporarily misreported was well-established, but DePerno pressed forward anyway. He was granted access to voting machines used in the county, allowing a right-wing group called Allied Security Operations Group to do a “forensic analysis” of the devices. That analysis, alleging intentional fraud, was itself thoroughly debunked in short order.

DePerno kept going. In March 2021, in an effort to bolster his lawsuit, he subpoenaed a number of county clerks in the state, arguing that in Michigan, as elsewhere, there had been an “algorithm used to regulate and shift votes in the 2020 elections.” His aim was to show that fraud had occurred in Antrim County using other counties as a baseline.

A judge rejected the effort as a “fishing expedition,” which is understating how ridiculous the whole thing was. DePerno’s argument relied on analysis by a high school teacher named Douglas Frank who claimed to have found a secret “key” proving that electronic machines rigged results. The reality was that Frank and his complicated-seeming graphs were simply mixing age-related voting patterns with bad data.

After DePerno filed a motion in early April 2021, though, this is how he predicted the response would unfold. The displayed graphs are Frank’s.

The entire Michigan media has been huddled with far left wing progressives and gov’t fascists for 48 hours to come up with a response to our brief. The media will bow to their government masters today and all print a reply brief, disguised as a news story. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/vhVJP5BUv4 — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) April 11, 2021

In May, DePerno’s lawsuit was tossed out. The next month, a Republican-led committee of the Michigan state Senate released a lengthy report assessing claims about the 2020 election in the state. Its conclusions were anodyne: There was no evidence of significant fraud. One by one, it walked through claims that had been raised and dismissed them.

DePerno got a special mention.

“The Committee closely followed Mr. DePerno’s efforts,” the report read, “and can confidently conclude they are demonstrably false and based on misleading information and illogical conclusions.”

A few days later, at a rally in the state capital, DePerno nonetheless excoriated state leaders over the 2020 election results.

“They are lying,” he said. He declared that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) was a “tyrant” and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) “the Fuhrer.” County clerks, he claimed, had “committed crimes.”

By the end of last year, DePerno had announced his candidacy for state attorney general — and received the endorsement of former president Donald Trump. In March, Trump hosted DePerno for a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

There was another important development by that point, however. Benson had been made aware of allegations that voting machines in Roscommon County might have been improperly accessed and, in February, asked state law enforcement to investigate. The investigation was conducted by state police and the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D).

On Friday, there was a new development. Nessel filed a petition with a state agency for the appointment of a special prosecutor to take over the investigation as it reached the point of potentially filing criminal charges — because, the filing alleged, DePerno was likely to be among those charged. Since he is likely to be confirmed as the Republican challenger to Nessel in November, Nessel sought to move the investigation out of her purview.

The filing specifies what DePerno is alleged to have done:

“It is alleged that DePerno [and other alleged conspirators] orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators that had been used in Roscommon County and Richfield Township (Roscommon County), Irving Township (Barry County) and Lake City Township (Missaukee County),” it alleges. " … All 5 tabulators were taken to hotels and/or AIRBNB’s in Oakland County where [alleged conspirators] broke into the tabulators and performed ‘tests’ on the equipment. It was determined during the investigation that DePerno was present at a hotel room during such ‘testing.’ ”

A spokesman for DePerno insisted that the filing was a function of Nessel’s concern about winning in November.

“She is desperate to win this election at all costs and is now targeting DePerno, her political opponent,” campaign manager Tyson Shepard said.

This is where we hit pause.

Consider the argument here: that the risk to DePerno’s candidacy is not everything contained in the first dozen paragraphs of this article but, instead, that there exists an investigation into one subset of his effort to undercut confidence in the election. It’s not that he compared the governor to Adolf Hitler or that he promoted patently ridiculous claims about evidence of fraud, it’s that he might face criminal prosecution.

There’s certainly reason to think that prosecution is more politically dangerous. An indictment for conspiracy has a weight that rhetoric doesn’t. But this particular scenario elevates a core distinction in how many Americans, particularly on the right, view the effort to overturn the 2020 election: If it was legal, it was okay.

This month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will travel to Arizona and Pennsylvania to support Republican gubernatorial nominees in those states. In Arizona, that means Kari Lake, whose fealty to the idea that the 2020 election was stolen is so unwavering that Trump reportedly can’t help but praise her for it. In Pennsylvania, it means Doug Mastriano, whose commitment to the idea led him to actually be on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021.

NBC News’ Benjy Sarlin picked out how DeSantis’s schedule reflected sentiment within his party: Republicans “almost all treat [Jan. 6] as good faith disagreement between friends, rather than disqualifying.” Attempts to overturn election results within the boundaries of the law — or in exploration the liminal gray area where legality is unarticulated — are often seen as simply “just another issue to debate among many,” as Sarlin put it.

Last week, I wrote about how Mastriano’s not having actually entered the Capitol — thereby avoiding federal charges — gives him space to differentiate himself from the rioters themselves. But for those wary of elected leaders who might be inclined to elevate partisanship over election results, it is small consolation.

It is not proven that Matt DePerno was in those hotel rooms where voting machines were accessed. It’s not clear whether he’ll face any charges related to his alleged presence. What is proven, robustly, is that he both tried to undercut confidence in the 2020 election results despite a complete lack of evidence to that effect, and that he cast those who pushed back as nefarious in the starkest possible terms.

It’s telling that his campaign doesn’t seem to think that the latter activity is by itself an impediment to victory.

