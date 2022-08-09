Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howdy, Early Birds. Days like today make us thankful for central AC. Tips? earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today's edition …. Four special elections that could be a harbinger of what's to come in the midterms … The Post's Yasmeen Abutaleb and Tyler Pager go inside Biden's hot streak, from the poolside to the Capitol … but first …

🚨: The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to end the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” program and “will no longer send asylum seekers back across the border to await a decision on their applications for U.S. protection,” our colleague Nick Miroff reports.

At Mar-a-Lago

FBI searches Mar-a-Lago in rare investigation of a former president

Former president Donald Trump's extraordinary revelation that the FBI had raided Mar-a-Lago and searched his safe there reverberated through Washington on Monday night.

The FBI raid was “related to an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, according to two people familiar with the probe,” our colleagues Devlin Barrett, Mariana Alfaro, Josh Dawsey and Jacqueline Alemany report.

One of the people “said agents were conducting a court-authorized search as part of a long-running investigation of whether documents — some of them top-secret — were taken to the former president’s private golf club and residence instead of sent to the National Archives when Trump left office. That could be a violation of the Presidential Records Act, which requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties.”

“Searching a former president’s property to look for possible evidence of a crime is highly unusual, and would require approval at the top levels of the Justice Department.”

As The Post reported in February, Trump took 15 boxes of documents with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office, prompting the National Archives and Records Administration to contact Trump’s team “to alert it that some high-profile documents from his presidency appeared to be missing.” Some of those records are “are so sensitive they may not be able to be described” in an unclassified way.

Republican lawmakers — and not just the MAGA crowd — immediately criticized the Justice Department and the FBI.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed investigations of the department and Attorney General Merrick Garland if Republicans take back the House in the midterm elections, calling the FBI raid an “intolerable state of weaponized politicization.”

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) retweeted McCarthy, and the sentiment was echoed by other Republicans.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, called for an investigation into the “political weaponization of the FBI and the Department of Justice.” Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, demanded “an immediate briefing” from FBI Director Christopher Wray — a Trump appointee.

Many Republican lawmakers suggested without evidence that the new Internal Revenue Service agents that would be hired as part of the climate, health care and deficit reduction bill that Senate Democrats passed on Sunday on a party line vote would target Republicans.

Others argued that the Justice Department shouldn't be investigating a potential 2024 presidential candidate or that the raid occurred too close to the midterm elections.

“Time will tell regarding this most recent investigation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who's close to Trump, tweeted. "However, launching such an investigation of a former President this close to an election is beyond problematic.

And still other Republican lawmakers faulted the FBI's priorities, asking why the agency isn't doing more to investigate the activities of President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, or the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and other justices.

It's not clear, of course, what the FBI agents were pursuing or what they found, and Republicans presented no evidence to back up their claims of political interference. Many of them “supported FBI probes of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server in 2016,” as our colleagues Colby Itkowitz, Dave Weigel and Josh point out. “When then-FBI Director James B. Comey found no reason to charge Clinton after an initial investigation, and after another probe of emails on a laptop belonging to a Clinton aide shortly before the election, they asked whether the Democrat had gotten off easy.”

The campaign

Four special elections this month could give hints of what's to come in the midterms

Days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democratic state lawmaker, came within 8,000 votes of an upset in the special election to fill a deep red House seat in Nebraska.

Pansing Brooks lost the race by less than seven points — an achievement in a district that Trump won by 15 points in 2020. Her campaign manager later attributed her stronger-than-expected showing in part to strong Democratic turnout driven by fury over the court’s decision.

Four more House special elections this month will test whether the stronger than expected showing in the Nebraska race was a fluke or whether anger over the rollback of abortion rights could help Democrats blunt their losses in the midterm elections:

Minnesotans will vote today in an election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R), who died in February.

Alaskans will cast ballots next week in the race to succeed the late Republican Rep. Don Young .

And New Yorkers will vote on Aug. 23 in the races to fill the seats of former Reps. Tom Reed (R) and Antonio Delgado (D), both of whom resigned earlier this year, Delgado to become New York’s lieutenant governor.

It's dangerous to read too much into special elections, and there are other signs that House Republicans are on track for a banner year. Shortly before the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Republican Mayra Flores won the special election in a Texas district that Biden won narrowly to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas), who resigned in March to become a lobbyist.

But expectations in both parties that Republicans will retake the House in November are so high that Democrats winning any of these races — or even doing better than expected — would give the party some hope.

“Republicans are making the argument that their taking the speaker’s gavel is a fait accompli,” said Ian Russell, a former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee political director. “They therefore need to win all these races. Not only do they need to win all these races, they need to overperform in all these races.”

Running on abortion rights

Republicans could win all four races. Delgado’s district in New York’s Hudson Valley voted narrowly for Joe Biden in 2020 after backing Trump in 2016, but Trump carried each of the other three districts by roughly 10 points in 2020.

The Democrats in the races are trying to capitalize on voters’ anger over the demise of Roe to varying degrees.

Kansas voters’ surprisingly strong rejection of a ballot measure to weaken abortion rights last week echoed what Pat Ryan, the Ulster County executive and the Democratic nominee for Delgado’s seat, said he was seeing on the ground. His campaign can’t keep its yard signs with messages supporting abortion rights in stock, he said.

“Every indicator we’ve had from the very beginning of the campaign is that this in the central issue, and that the energy around it is massive,” Ryan said in an interview.

The National Republican Congressional Committee is running ads targeting Ryan in a sign the race is competitive. The DCCC told Axios last week that it would run abortion-focused ads criticizing Ryan's Republican opponent, Marc Molinaro, but they haven't started airing yet.

In Minnesota, Jeff Ettinger, the former chief executive of Hormel Foods and the Democratic nominee, is running on his support for abortion rights but said that “other issues obviously are top of mind with voters, too,” including inflation, health care and child care.

The largely rural district in southern Minnesota has become tougher for Democrats in recent years, and Ettinger is running as a moderate. He said he “would have had reservations” about voting for the massive health care, child care and climate bill that passed that House in December and that he disagreed with proposals to provide student loan relief to couples who make up to $300,000 a year.

“If student loan relief is appropriate, it oughta be much more focused that and really make sure we’re spending the money on those in need,” Ettinger said in an interview. “I don’t think somebody making $290,000 a year needs that $10,000 relief.”

Ranked-choice uncertainty in Alaska

Former state Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democratic nominee in Alaska, said she was encouraged by the Kansas results but that she wasn’t sure what they’d mean for her race. Alaska — like Minnesota and New York — has abortion rights protections in place, and the procedure is expected to remain legal there for now.

“I certainly hope that it’s a harbinger of how Alaskans will vote,” Peltola said in an interview. “That remains to be seen. I’m not a fan of making predictions, especially political predictions.”

The outcome of the Alaska race has scrambled by the introduction of ranked-choice voting this year, which means Peltola will face off against two Republicans in the general election next week: former governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. The system could aid Republicans by allowing voters to rank Begich first and Palin second (or vice versa) on their ballots, reducing the chances that Begich and Palin will split the Republican vote and allow Peltola to win.

Begich has trained his attacks on Palin, criticizing her for raising money in Minnesota and heading to the Conservative Political Action Committee gathering in Texas last week rather than campaigning in Alaska. In an interview, he said he'd heard from voters on abortion but that they were more concerned with Biden’s policies restricting oil and mining development.

“That is the biggest issue on the minds of Alaskan voters that we're talking to,” Begich said.

At the White House

As agenda bill sprints toward passage, Biden celebrates string of wins

Too hot to handle: The passage of President Biden’s long-awaited economic agenda “capped off a remarkable three-week stretch for Biden, much of which coincided with his covid isolation, including the passage of major bills to help sick veterans and boost computer chip makers; historic job growth numbers; steadily falling gas prices; a once-in-a-generation expansion of NATO; and the long-sought killing of al-Qaeda’s leader,” our colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb and Tyler Pager write.

“But such win streaks have not been the rule for Biden, who has faced low approval ratings and cascading crises. His challenge now, supporters say, is to turn this hot streak into a pivot point that reorients his presidency and energizes Democrats, rather than a brief uptick in an otherwise difficult term. That means persuading voters that these wins matter not just to Biden but to them.”

The Data

Billion-dollar disasters, visualized: “While weather disasters strike the United States every year, the numbers show that summer is proving prone to some of the most costly annual disasters, including powerful hurricanes, seemingly endless droughts, sprawling wildfires and torrential rainstorms that fuel the sort of flooding St. Louis and eastern Kentucky have recently endured,” our colleague Brady Dennis writes. “Over the past two years, for instance, the summer brought two catastrophic events — Hurricane Ida and Hurricane Laura — that together caused more than $100 billion in damage and killed at least 138 people.”

The Media

Early reeeads

