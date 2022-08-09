Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) concedes in Washington state

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump last year, has conceded in her tough primary contest as Joe Kent, a Green Beret endorsed by the former president, is expected to advance in Washington state’s all-party primary.
“Thank you, Southwest Washington, for entrusting me six times with the privilege of representing you in Congress. Ever since I was first elected to this seat I have done my very best to serve my home region and our country. Thought my campaign came up short this time, I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together for the place where I was raised and still call home.”
The Associated Press had not officially signaled that Herrera Beutler would not advance to the general electi0n as of Tuesday evening. But if Kent ultimately advances, he will face Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D), an auto repair shop owner who got the most votes in the Aug 2. primary, the Associated Press projected. A close race kept the outcome in doubt for an extended period following the Aug. 2 primary.
Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, would be the third such House Republican to lose in a primary this year, joining Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), who was defeated last week and, Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), who lost last month. Two Republicans have advanced — both from all-party primaries: Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and Rep. David G. Valadao (R-Calif.). Four others decided not to seek reelection.
The final House Republican to face a primary is Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who will go before voters on Aug. 16. She faces a challenger running to her right who is backed by Trump.
Kent, who had never run for office before, raised more than $2.2 million and held town hall meetings across the 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from the Pacific coast to central Washington. He has embraced Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.
He is in a position to prevail despite a divided anti-Herrera Beutler vote, getting national attention when he flew to D.C. to rally for what he’d called “political prisoners” jailed in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
“Whether you have questions about the election, whether you question voter procedures, or whether you’re a parent who shows up for a school board meeting, you can be labeled a terrorist or insurrectionist by our national security state,” Kent told voters during a stop last month.
National Democrats did not spend in the primary, after repeatedly targeting the district and losing to Herrera Beutler. In an interview before the primary, Perez called Kent a “horrifying” extremist, seeing a path to beating him even in a place that Trump had carried by single digits in 2020.
“This is Washington State, for Pete’s sake, and we are putting forward a man that thinks we should arrest Anthony S. Fauci, impeach Biden, end legal immigration?” Perez asked. Last year, Kent called for a “moratorium” on legal immigration, as work continued to halt illegal immigration.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.
Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.