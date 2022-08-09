The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Primaries live updates Voters in four states, including Wisconsin and Minnesota, to choose nominees for November

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial contender Tim Michels votes in the primary election on Aug. 9 in Hartland, Wis. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Updated August 9, 2022 at 3:22 p.m. EDT|Published August 9, 2022 at 3:01 p.m. EDT

Voters in four states — Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont and Connecticut — are choosing their nominees for November as the primary season enters the final stretch and the matchups for the U.S. Senate are nearly set.

In Wisconsin, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) is heavily favored to win the Senate nomination and face Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in one of the most competitive races in the country. In Vermont, the retirement of Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D), who was first elected in 1974, creates a rare open seat and voters there are selecting nominees, with Rep. Peter J. Welch (D) likely to win the party nomination. Connecticut Republicans are selecting a challenger to Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D), who is favored to capture a third term.

In Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, voters have a twofold assignment: choosing a successor to congressman Jim Hagedorn, who died in February of kidney cancer, and selecting nominees for the November general election. The top candidates are former state representative Brad Finstad (R) and Jeff Ettinger (D), the former CEO of Hormel Foods.

What you need to know

  • The Republican race to take on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) pits former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who has the backing of former vice president Mike Pence and former governor Scott Walker, against Tim Michels, a construction executive endorsed by former president Donald Trump.
  • Vermont could make history in November as the Democratic primary for the lone congressional seat pits Lt. Gov. Molly Gray against Becca Balint. The winner will be the heavy favorite in November, when voters could elect the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress.
  • In Minnesota, Republicans are expected to nominate former state senator Scott Jensen to challenge Gov. Tim Walz (D). Jensen, a physician, has questioned the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines and recently suggested locking up the Democratic secretary of state over election-fraud conspiracy theories.
  • Polls close at 7 p.m. in Vermont, 8 p.m. in Connecticut and 9 p.m. in Minnesota and Wisconsin. All times are Eastern.
