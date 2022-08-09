Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Moments after securing passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer took a phone call from President Biden. “You did great,” Biden told the New York Democrat, who said the president compared him to “a legislative wizard or LBJ.” Schumer politely thanked the president and credited a “great team” effort for the accomplishment.

Now in his sixth year leading Democrats, Schumer is done trying live up to comparisons to the original “master of the Senate,” Lyndon Baines Johnson, who mythologically bent Congress’s upper chamber to his will as majority leader in the 1950s and continued to do so later as president.

Instead, Schumer is beginning to carve out his own reputation as the courteous and inquisitive majority leader who does not win by punishing wayward Democrats, but instead serves as the cordial collaborator who always keeps his flip phone nearby to start a new discussion toward sealing the deal.

“Friendliness — I’m a friendly person. I like people,” Schumer said in a 45-minute interview Sunday after the big vote. “I sit on the airplane and I interrogate the person sitting next to me, because I find every human being interesting: Where were you born? What’d your dad do? Where’d you go to high school? How’d you get into this?”

Confetti still lined the office floors from the surprise celebration staff threw the moment he walked out of the Senate chamber, winning by the narrowest of margins, 51-50, to pass legislation that had been left for dead several times over the previous seven months. Sunday’s vote served as the capstone to a surprising burst of legislative success for Democrats this summer after a winter and spring of deep political discontent.

Big bipartisan wins came on gun-control legislation, ramping up the semiconductor industry to compete with China, improving health care for veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and expanding NATO in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Schumer sees many of these victories as fulfilling the popular agenda items that Donald Trump campaigned on back in 2016, helping win over working-class support, but never fulfilled during his four years as president: lowering prescription drug costs, standing up to China, taking better care of veterans.

Democrats believe they can make a pitch that they have delivered on many — clearly not all — of their campaign promises and appeal to voters who found Trump’s populism attractive.

“Hey, these people care about prescription drugs. They care about the wealthy getting away with their tax scams. The bill we looked at is aimed at average folks,” Schumer said.

These wins could not come soon enough for Schumer, who became majority leader just after Biden and Vice President Harris were sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021. Harris swore in Georgia’s newly elected senators, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael G. Warnock, making her the tiebreaking vote in a 50-50 Senate and putting Schumer in charge.

Schumer came to the job with big expectations, having 40 years of congressional experience — more than anyone who took over as majority leader. By last August, Congress had passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill on a party-line vote, and the Senate had approved the initial version of the manufacturing bill, and then followed with its version of a more than $1 trillion infrastructure plan (another unfulfilled Trump priority).

But things ground to a halt as Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) proved to be continuing obstacles to the massive $2 trillion-plus Build Back Better plan, which Biden had boasted would have been bigger than LBJ’s “Great Society” agenda of the 1960s.

Each mention of LBJ, however, only served to overstate the reality of today’s politics and the personalities of Schumer and Biden, both of whom believe in catching more legislative flies with honey than vinegar.

Democrats held 66 seats in the Senate when Johnson signed into law the legislation creating Medicare and Medicaid, along with nearly 260 in the House. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will have 220 Democrats to secure final passage of the climate-health-tax package, with less than a handful of votes to spare.

In 2009 and 2010, when Democrats controlled both branches of Congress and the White House, Reid ushered in the Affordable Care Act, a massive rewrite of banking laws and an $800 billion stimulus package, at a time when Democrats had massive majorities.

“The biggest difference is we accomplished at least an equal amount, maybe more, with a 50-50 Senate. That’s the incredible thing here,” Schumer said.

Just before Christmas, Manchin publicly backed out of the big BBB talks, deflating liberal energy and leading to complaints that Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had outfoxed Schumer.

A few days later, Schumer’s close friend and predecessor, former majority leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.), died. This created a nostalgic vibe among some Democrats for Reid’s quiet, taciturn leadership that helped pass the ACA and other big items for the Obama administration.

But Schumer kept his own style, dismissing calls for him to mete out discipline on Manchin. The two kept talking, even after Manchin balked last month at including new taxes and climate change funding, and by late last week, the majority leader joined Manchin on his boat to celebrate their pending win.

If McConnell and Johnson were orchestra composers demanding constant precision, Schumer is more like a jazz leader whose group can sound completely out of sync but, when it reaches the right moment, flows in perfect harmony.

In the modern Senate, McConnell’s approach works at blocking legislation. His legacy will be much more about reshaping the Supreme Court than passing major legislation.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh, McConnell, he’s a genius.’ It’s so easy to say, ‘No.’ Doesn’t take much skill. Doesn’t take much bluff,” Schumer said. “When you say, ‘Yes,’ in a 50-50 Senate with such a huge agenda, that is hard.”

Where Reid became famous for hanging up, unannounced, on his colleagues, Schumer wins them over with nonstop talk. Sunday’s interview barely got started before Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), a business-friendly centrist, called to offer congratulations.

“Every one of my colleagues has my direct phone number. How do I keep a caucus together from Bernie to Joe Manchin? They all call me. I can tell you Manchin’s phone number. I can tell you Bernie’s phone number,” Schumer said. He then recited eight of the first 10 numbers for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) before cutting himself off.

Schumer is buoyed by polling numbers that show Democrats in good position in eight battleground states, where Biden’s approval rating is 15 points underwater but his candidates remain strong.

“What the people worry about with Biden is, they like him, they don’t think he’s a sellout, they think he cares about them. But they wonder about his effectiveness. And this — what we did this past six weeks — is going to make him look more effective,” he said.

Should Democrats hold on in November, Schumer’s leadership style could be validated, as someone who wears his emotions on his sleeve, unlike Reid or McConnell, who both could sit in a big negotiation without saying more than a few words.

And Sunday, as the final vote dragged on, Schumer finally got tired of waiting for Harris to gavel out the vote and give Democrats the victory and politely waved at her.

“I said, ‘Let’s go, yeah, declare it.’ When it’s been such a long, hard road, you don’t want to let it slip from your grasp,” he said.

