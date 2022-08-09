Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome back to The Technology 202! We hope you enjoyed the break as much as my puppo enjoyed his first ocean swim.



I'll be interviewing NTIA chief Alan Davidson about all things internet access for an event this Sunday. Have questions you'd like answered? Send them my way: cristiano.lima@washpost.com.

Below: An FTC commissioner plans to step down, and a semiconductor giant announces billions of dollars for new U.S. chip facilities — pending new subsidies. First:

Social media posts about election fraud still prevalent, study finds

As former president Donald Trump stoked baseless claims of widespread voter fraud leading up to the 2020 election, tech companies rolled out a bevy of rules to clamp down on falsehoods.

But nearly two years after the 2020 vote, social media posts mentioning false claims that the tally was rigged or stolen are still widespread across major platforms including Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, according to a report shared exclusively with The Technology 202.

Advertisement

The findings underscore that tech companies are still grappling with a flood of baseless claims about voter fraud in 2020, even as the 2022 midterm elections rapidly approach.

A report by Advance Democracy, a nonprofit organization that studies misinformation, found that candidates endorsed by Trump and those associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory have posted about election fraud hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter, drawing hundreds of thousands of interactions and retweets.

On TikTok, six hashtags promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 tally being rigged or stolen have garnered over 38 million views as of mid-July. Two of the most popular, researchers found, make references to a documentary by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza that fact-checkers have found makes misleading and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Advertisement

“Our democracy is based on accepting legitimate election outcomes and honoring the peaceful transition of power,” said Advance Democracy President Daniel Jones. “But months before the midterms, and years before the next presidential election, the trend lines are clear.”

In response to the report, TikTok said it blocked users from searching for several of the hashtags, including ones referring to the D'Souza documentary.

“TikTok prohibits election misinformation, including claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and works with independent fact-checking organizations who help assess content so that violations of our Community Guidelines can be promptly removed,” spokesperson Ben Rathe said in a statement.

Twitter spokesperson Madeline Broas said in a statement that the company's priority remains “ensuring people on Twitter have access to reliable, credible information about elections and civic processes” and that they are “taking steps to limit the spread and visibility of misleading information.”

Advertisement

Facebook spokesperson Erin McPike responded to a request for comment by referring to the company's community guidelines. Facebook deploys third-party fact-checkers to vet for misleading content but exempts politicians and has said it bans accounts “representing” QAnon.

Researchers say the findings highlight how the baseless claims have become an integral part of the online messaging for many conservative and far-right candidates.

According to the report, several key narratives emerged alongside those claims.

“Republicans in name only,” or RINOs, were “consistently criticized for allowing the 2020 election to be stolen,” according to researchers, and some users used “violent speech” and suggested GOP officials are “treasonous criminals” that “belong in jail.”

Candidates have also promoted narratives that the 2022 midterm elections and 2024 presidential election “would be fraudulent.”

“A significant percentage of political leaders on the right, as well as key figures on right-leaning television networks and social media platforms, continue to promote baseless election narratives that undermine faith in our democracy,” Jones said.

The trend poses a massive test for social media platforms, many of which have policies that allow posts by politicians and candidates for public offices that would otherwise break their rules to stay up to allow the public to still see their comments.

Advertisement

It will also test whether companies enforce rules against baseless voter claims about past and future elections, which they have at times declined to do.

The report found that more than 1 in 8 posts on Twitter and about 1 in 12 posts on public Facebook pages about U.S. elections referenced election fraud.

For the study, researchers reviewed public posts on Facebook and Twitter referencing U.S. elections for mentions of terms including “Stop the Steal,” “rigged” or “stolen.” It’s not clear how many of the posts expressed support for claims of fraud, and how many merely referenced them, such as a news report discussing efforts by officials to overturn the elections.

But several of the posts that received the highest number of interactions on Facebook and retweets on Twitter perpetuated baseless claims of election rigging, including one tweet alleging that there were “multiple crimes surrounding widespread ballot trafficking” committed in 2020. That post, by conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has over 56,000 likes and 20,000 retweets.

Advertisement

Many of the election posts by Trump-endorsed candidates and those who have voiced support for or invoked the QAnon conspiracy theory perpetuated claims of fraud, researchers found.

The report reviewed Twitter and Facebook posts in May and June of this year, while the TikTok analysis looked at views through July 15.

Our top tabs

A Republican FTC commissioner plans to step down this year

Noah Phillips, a Federal Trade Commissioner since 2018, on Monday told commission staffers that he plans to leave the FTC, Politico’s Josh Sisco reports. Phillips plans to resign in the fall, and attributed his departure at least in part to a lack of compromise at the five-member commission, Sisco reports.

Democrats on the commission have a 3-2 majority, and FTC Chair Lina Khan has signaled that she plans to aggressively pursue antitrust cases. But partisan divisions and declining morale among its workforce have posed challenges for the 107-year-old agency.

Advertisement

“Once his spot opens up, there could be intense jockeying over his replacement,” Sisco writes. “The president typically defers to the opposite party in the Senate when nominating minority commissioners at independent agencies. But as Congress heads into a heated midterm election and is facing bipartisan pressure for antitrust reform, the nomination could be a divisive pick.”

Cryptocurrency industry sees flurry of friendly legislation amid ugly summer

In recent weeks, lawmakers have proposed moving oversight of the sector to the industry’s preferred regulator, exempting cryptocurrency from capital gains taxes if it’s used for everyday purchases and limiting tax reporting requirements, Tory Newmyer reports. The developments come amid a pileup of layoffs, hacks and collapsing projects.

“The mounting stack of legislative proposals is a signal that Washington is taking crypto seriously, and that is a good thing for all sides,” said Sheila Warren, chief executive of the Crypto Council for Innovation, an industry trade group.

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency industry is shelling out millions of dollars on lobbying and political contributions. The industry has spent nearly $9 million on federal lobbying so far this year, and has given federal candidates for office more than $61 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Most of the campaign contributions came from executives at Bahamas-headquartered crypto exchange FTX.

Semiconductor giant Micron announces $40 billion for new U.S. facilities

The Boise, Idaho-based company is joining a list of projects seeking some of the $52 billion in subsidies in the Chips and Science Act, which President Biden plans to sign into law today, Jeanne Whalen reports. Micron’s investment depends on the company getting some of those subsidies, chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said.

“This legislation is enabling us to make investments that we would not have made otherwise in the U.S.,” Mehrotra said. The Chips and Science Act overcame hiccups in the Senate, where it passed with bipartisan support last month.

Advertisement

Micron’s project joins similar plans by other chipmakers such as Intel, TSMC and Samsung. All are seeking federal subsidies.

Rant and rave

Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy robotic vacuum Roomba maker iRobot last week was met with a mix of pessimism, alarm, understatement and sarcasm. Google executive Rob Leathern:

I do worry that Alexa might learn that I am mixing and matching Ikea and West elm furniture in the living room https://t.co/SUSftIRH4N — Rob Leathern - robza.eth (@robleathern) August 6, 2022

Journalist Casey Newton:

(inside One Medical clinic) Dr. Roomba will see you now https://t.co/V4zvSt25vr — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) August 5, 2022

Tech writer Rachel Metz:

This is a really good point; even a weird rug pattern can still confound a roomba. https://t.co/Q4dsPrNQWj — Rachel Metz (@rachelmetz) August 6, 2022

Inside the industry

Hill happenings

Competition watch

Privacy monitor

Trending

Before you log off

The scientist who posted a viral photo that he said captured a distant star and was taken by the James Webb telescope is apologizing — admitting the image was, in fact, a slice of chorizo. https://t.co/jVTxBOJgQU pic.twitter.com/McQVx9z1XO — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 8, 2022

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article